Australia vs India fourth Test: How to live stream online, watch and listen

Australia and India are tied at one win a piece coming into the final match of the Test series between the two nations.

Here is The Roar’s guide to all the ins and outs of TV, radio and online coverage for the final Test of the four-match series.

Who, where and when Australia vs India

March 25-29

3pm (AEDT), 9:30am local

Dharamsala

Session Time (AEDT) Length Morning 3pm-5pm 2 hours Lunch 5pm-5:40pm 40 minutes Afternoon 5:40pm-7:40pm 2 hours Tea 7:40pm-8pm 20 minutes Evening 8pm-10pm 2 hours

How to watch on TV

While Channel Nine does dominate the summer of cricket in Australia, their contract only pertains to the games played in Australia, meaning free-to-air TV viewers will have to go without for this series.

Fox Sports have picked up rights though through Foxtel, as they usually do, for international cricket.

Foxtel launched a new channel on the 23rd of February, kicking off channel 507 where all the cricket for the first Test was covered live across all five days. The fourth Test will be broadcast there too.

Coverage will be kicking off half an hour before the first ball of the day which is scheduled to be 3pm (AEDT), so make sure to tune in at 2:30pm (AEDT).

How to live stream

For those of you not near a TV or radio but have a phone, laptop or any of a thousand tablets then there’s still options.

Of course, The Roar will have live blogs, scores and coverage of every day of each Test match, kicking off around 15 minutes before the start of each day.

The Cricket Australia live pass will unfortunately not be available for the series due to broadcast rights being with Foxtel.

So if you’re looking to live stream, you’ll like want to use the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps which allow users to stream Foxtel channels.

Foxtel Go is available for free if you already have an existing Foxtel service. Foxtel Play is better for those who are just looking to access live-streaming services rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Play has a two-week free trial available to new users, and then after that costs a monthly subscription fee.

How to listen on radio

White Line Wireless will be covering the whole series and you can listen to them through Mixlr, TuneIn, Soundcloud or live and full on the website.

You’ll also be able to tune into the White Line Wireless coverage right here on The Roar.

ABC Grandstand continues their long association with cricket as well as they too tackle live coverage throughout the series.

The series will be broadcast on ABC Extra on Digital Radio, online and via the ABC Radio app.