Australia’s 2004 winners wish Smith’s side well

Simon Katich, who took part in Australia’s breakthrough 2004 series win in India, believes Steve Smith’s side will emulate his team’s success in the series decider starting in Dharamsala on Saturday.

In the past 47 years, only one Australian team have won a Test series in India. It featured Katich and current coach Darren Lehmann.

Katich spoke with members of the current XI in Bangalore, where he was working as a commentator for ABC Radio.

The former opener has since returned home, but he made contact with skipper Smith on Friday.

“Simon Katich sent me an email overnight and said it’s great what you guys have done so far through this series, keep doing the same things and good luck in Dharmasala,” Smith said.

“It was great to hear from Simon.

“The stage is really set. It is an exciting time for this team. For me, it is not worrying about the end game and the result.

“It is about continuing to concentrate on our processes and making sure we do those really well.”

Adam Gilchrist, who served as stand-in skipper on the 2004 tour when Ricky Ponting was injured, noted Smith’s team have “exceeded expectations”.

“The nation should be very proud of their efforts. But knowing Test cricketers, Darren Lehmann and Steve Smith the way I do, none of those players are going to be satisfied,” Gilchrist told Reuters.

“They’ll be so hungry to try to get the job done in this last game. And they’re a chance, a definite chance.”

Steve O’Keefe spun the visitors to a series-opening win in Pune before the hosts levelled the series during a spiteful game in Bangalore.

Cheteshwar Pujara batted Australia out of the third Test in Ranchi with a patient double-ton. Australia looked in immense trouble but Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh salvaged a draw.

Smith and counterpart Virat Kohli both claimed after the draw that their side boasts all the momentum heading into the final Test.

“I’m not worried if we are the underdogs or the favourites to be perfectly honest,” Smith said.

“It’s another game of cricket, one-all in the series and a lot to play for in this game.

“It is a great occasion to be involved in.”

Kohli remains in immense doubt for the series decider because of the shoulder injury he suffered while diving to stop a boundary during the third Test.

Australia are expected to name an unchanged XI, but if a lot of grass is left on the pitch they could be tempted to recall paceman Jackson Bird at the expense of O’Keefe or Nathan Lyon.