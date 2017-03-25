St Kilda Saints vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

The St Kilda Saints and Melbourne Demons will both be looking to send a strong message in their first game of the 2017 AFL Season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:35pm AEDT.
The AFL fixture committee don’t always get it right but they’ve knocked it out of the park with this Round 1 matchup.
The two up and coming hype teams predicted by most to crack the top eight facing off for their first game of the season, what more could you want?
If there was ever an 8-point game in Round 1, this is it!
The Saints certainly have the mental upper hand having won the last 14 times these two clubs met and having a much stronger record at Etihad Stadium.
With steady improvement over the last few seasons and a ninth-place finish on percentage only in 2016 really anything but the top eight would be a disappointment for their fans.
While we know superstar Jack Steven and the ageless Nick Riewoldt will be up for the challenge the question remains over some of the younger Saints.
Jack Billings finally looks ready to live up to his potential after a disappointing 2016 season and Jack Steele will be hoping his impressive JLT form carries over into the start of the regular season.
Two key areas for the Saints:
1) How will new(ish) recruits Jake Carlisle and Nathan Brown contribute to the defence led by new captain Jarryn Geary?
2) How will the Saints balance their abundance of tall forward stocks inside 50?
For the Demons it’s an entirely different journey leading to the same destination. Melbourne’s last finals win, fittingly, came against St Kilda in 2006 and they’ll be looking to get off on the right foot under new coach Simon Goodwin.
Internally, the bar must be set at a top eight finish and the Saints look like their biggest obstacle to achieving that goal.
On field there is plenty of excitement around the young Demons group. Co-Captains Nathan Jones and Jack Viney are now joined by Jordan Lewis who will add some welcome experience to the midfield.
Long gone are the days of Morton, Wonaeamirri and Gysberts as Melbourne finally have some quality depth in their lineup.
Unfortunately, Dees fans will have to wait another few weeks to see the unveiling of Michael Hibberd who is out with an Achilles injury but exciting speedster Jayden Hunt running off half back should ease some of that pain.
With a plethora of youthful talent like Clayton Oliver, Angus Brayshaw, Sam Weideman and Christian Petracca now with decent experience under their belts, could this be the year the Dees take it to the next level?
Two key areas for the Demons:
1) Will we see Jesse Hogan in full flight now that he’s free of contract talks?
2) Can they break their Etihad hoodoo having won only once in their last 25 attempts?
Prediction
In terms of list quality, it’s a 50/50 split, but the Saints clearly have the wood on the Demons and the home ground advantage so they have to be the favourites… only just.
St Kilda by 4 points
Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:35pm AEDT.
5:41pm
Michael Horin said | 5:41pm | ! Report
No no no Jadey, Gresham marks uncontested inside 50 but sprays the set shot, a goal the Saints desperately needed but it’s not to be.
Saints: 7.8 – 50
Demons: 9.3 – 57
Seconds left in Q2
5:39pm
Michael Horin said | 5:39pm | ! Report
HOGAN FLIES
Long bomb inside 50 and Hogan uses Carlisle as a step ladder and takes a very strong grab. He slots it with ease for the Demons 6th goal in a row. Melbourne and Hogan both hitting their straps now and looking good!
Saints 7.7 – 49
Demons 9.3 – 57
2 mins left Q2
5:38pm
Michael Horin said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Bernie Vince reading the play better than anyone, on a few occasions down back his decision to stay or go has put doubt in Saints players minds and cost them almost certain goals.
5:36pm
Michael Horin said | 5:36pm | ! Report
Sneaky from Lewis. Went in lower than needed to win the ball and get the free kick for too high, not sure they should’ve paid that. Lewis probably best on ground so far, making an immediate impact for Melbourne, wondering what his odds are for the BnF…
5:34pm
Michael Horin said | 5:34pm | ! Report
Smart footy there. Riewoldt leads hard to the wing, gathers and kicks the ball to space in front of Membrey. Under pressure he finds Weller wide open 40m out on an angle. Mav clearly didn’t learn from his last set shot as this one doesn’t even make the distance and fades hard for a throw in. In other news, my computer now has 2 holes punched through it, lift MAV!
Saints 7.7 – 49
Demons 8.3 – 51
6 mins left Q2
5:31pm
Michael Horin said | 5:31pm | ! Report
Three quick goals in a row for the Demons puts them back in front! Here’s a summary:
1) Vince kicks out to Lewis, he gives to Jones who bombs it inside 50 and finds Garlett alone out the back
2) From the centre bounce Lewis wins the clearance and spots up Hogan out the back also on his own, the Saints defence has capitulated
3) Neville Jetta who didn’t kick a goal all of last year gets on the scoresheet in Round 1 with a set shot straight in front 40m out
Saints 7.6 – 48
Demons 8.3 – 51
8 mins left Q2
5:25pm
Michael Horin said | 5:25pm | ! Report
I’ve just punched a hole in my TV as Mav Weller (my player in fantasy footy) misses from straight in front, the pain of fantasy sports is real.