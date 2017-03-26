Bulldogs in no rush over Hasler’s future

James Maloney hurting Parramatta in more ways than one

Canterbury chairman Ray Dib says his club won’t rush a decision on Des Hasler’s coaching future on the basis of Saturday’s 36-0 flogging by Manly.

The Bulldogs are pegged to the bottom quarter of the NRL ladder, having won one of their first four games in 2017, and have dropped seven of their last eight in a streak that dates back to end of last season.

Hasler, who is off contract at the end of the season, wants a two-year contract extension despite conjecture over his future bubbling away since the end of last season.

The hammering to the Sea Eagles was also the equal-second worst in Hasler’s five-and-a-bit year stint at the club, with rugby league immortal Andrew Johns labelling it “a hopeless display”.

But Dib said his board wouldn’t hurry a decision for next season based on the weekend’s frustrations.

“We’re not a reactive board, and we’re not going to react after one loss like yesterday,” Dib told AAP on Sunday.

“The players are remorseful. We’re remorseful to the fans. It was disappointing, but we’re not a reactive board.”

Hasler has taken Canterbury to the finals every year since his arrival in 2012, including to grand finals in that year and in 2014.

The two-time premiership coach has also never missed the finals since 2005 – the longest current streak of any mentor in the game.

However he is yet to deliver the proud Bulldogs a premiership.

Dib said there was no deadline on deciding who would coach the club in 2018.

“We have our own plan and it’s progressing,” Dib said.

“It’s the biggest deal in the club’s history. We won’t be rushed into it.”

Meanwhile, Dib told AAP the club would wait until next year’s salary cap figure was settled before making a call on whether to pursue any, or all of, the Wests Tigers’ top four off-contract players.

The off-contract James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses, Luke Brooks and Aaron Woods were all linked to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

But Dib said it was hard for the club to make a firm call on whether to pursue any of the players.

“We’ve got interest with any player that comes on the market,” Dib said.

“That’s the job of Des Hasler and his recruitment team to have a look at players and make decisions.

“It’s very difficult at the moment until we know what the salary cap is. Until the NRL sorts out what the (collective bargaining agreement) is for next season, it’s hard.”