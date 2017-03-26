Crows crush disappointing Giants 147-91

A rampant Adelaide Crows produced a massive win over premiership favourites GWS Giants by 56 points at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows kicked 22.15.147 to 14.7.91 led by Rory Laird with 42 disposals and supported by Richard Douglas, Rory Atkins and Charlie Cameron instrumental to the win.

A late withdrawal from captain Tex Walker didn’t seem to phase the Crows forward-line as inclusion Riley Knight kicked two goals and may cause positive selection problems for the coaches next week.

Four goals to Eddie Betts – including one on the final siren – set up the win with Rory Atkins and Josh Jenkins kicking three goals each among 11 different goalkickers.

The Giants led by as much as 19 points early in the second term but were overrun as the Crows went on to deliver 65 inside 50s to the Giants’ 48.

Zac Williams, Josh Kelly and Tom Scully stood up for the Giants while Jeremy Cameron kicked four goals in a disappointing loss to the travelling side.

Three goals to Devon Smith in the third quarter gave the Giants a glimmer of hope as they trailed by 31 at the final change, but the Giants ran out of legs from there on.

Both teams used up all interchange rotations as the match was soured by a possible concussion injury to Mitch McGovern in the final quarter. The heavy knock to the head left him in the changerooms and not returning to the field.

With just one match to go for Round 1, it looks likely that the Crows will take top spot on the ladder as the Giants sink to the bottom for the first time since their inaugural years.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 22.15.147

GWS Giants 14.7.91