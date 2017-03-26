North Melbourne vs West Coast AFL live scores, blog

North Melbourne and West Coast are set to play in their first game of the AFL season on Sunday afternoon at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:10pm AEDT.
North Melbourne are coming off a disappointing 2016 season losing to Adelaide in the elimination finals.
Since then North have commenced their rebuild delisting four of their key experienced players (Brent Harvey, Michael Firrito, Drew Petrie and Nick Dal Santo).
North Melbourne are expected to have a tough period during the next couple of years as they rebuild.
The Kangaroos have named six fresh faces in their best 22 including first round pick Jy Simpkin and former Bulldog Nathan Hrovat.
Last season West Coast had an early exit from the finals losing to the eventual premiers the Western Bulldogs at home during the first week of the finals.
They will be expecting to go further this season and should be pushing for a top four finish.
The Eagles have named three new players all at their second club.
Veteran players Sam Mitchell and Drew Petrie will give West Coast some great experience and unlucky ruckman Nathan Vardy will start in the ruck for the Eagles.
North have won eight of their thirteen games at Etihad Stadium last season compared to West Coast who lost their only encounter at Etihad Stadium last year.
North will be without star midfielder Ben Cunnington after copping a one game suspension during the pre-season.
West Coast will be without ruck duo Nic Naitanui and Scott Lycett.
I am looking forward to the matchup of Robbie Tarrant and Josh Kennedy. Tarrant is coming off a career best season while Kennedy is coming off his second Coleman Medal in a row and is looking to make that a three-peat.
Prediction
North Melbourne will cause an upset and beat West Coast in what should be a good battle.
North Melbourne by 4 points
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:10pm AEDT.
1:21pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:21pm | ! Report
Brown sets up Waite on the lead who pushes it to the far side.
North by 5
1:20pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:20pm | ! Report
LeCras has a wild snap at goal and it goes out of bounds on the full.
Kangaroos still lead by 4
1:19pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:19pm | ! Report
Thompson rushes it through for another Eagles behind.
North by 4
1:18pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:18pm | ! Report
Mitchell misses a shot from 40 metres.
North Melbourne: 2.0.12
West Coast: 1.1.7
1:16pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:16pm | ! Report
Tarrant gives away a free kick to Kennedy. Who lines up from 20 metres out on a slight angle and he makes no mistake. Petrie is is also on the bench with a potential dislocated finger.
North Melbourne: 2.0.12
West Coast: 1.0.6
1:13pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:13pm | ! Report
2 in a minute for North, Atley on the run kicks a goal from 30 metres out
North Melbourne by 12
1:12pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:12pm | ! Report
Swallow rushes a kick inside 50 and it is marked by a leading Ben Brown. He lines up for, a tight angle from 35 metres out and slots it through for a major.
North Melbourne: 1.0.6
West Coast: 0.0.0
1:10pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:10pm | ! Report
We are underway
1:08pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:08pm | ! Report
You’re a brave dude tipping North, Callum.
I’m going West Coast by 30. Probably more.
1:10pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:10pm | ! Report
Had to go with a couple of upsets this week, I also tipped the Crows over the Giants. I think I tipped the wrong upsets now, I got no tips right yesterday.
1:04pm
Callum Thomson said | 1:04pm | ! Report
Hi everyone and welcome to The Roars blog of North Melbourne and West Coast. The game will be underway in about 5 minutes. It should be a cracker!