North Melbourne vs West Coast AFL live scores, blog

North Melbourne and West Coast are set to play in their first game of the AFL season on Sunday afternoon at Etihad Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 1:10pm AEDT.

North Melbourne are coming off a disappointing 2016 season losing to Adelaide in the elimination finals.

Since then North have commenced their rebuild delisting four of their key experienced players (Brent Harvey, Michael Firrito, Drew Petrie and Nick Dal Santo).

North Melbourne are expected to have a tough period during the next couple of years as they rebuild.

The Kangaroos have named six fresh faces in their best 22 including first round pick Jy Simpkin and former Bulldog Nathan Hrovat.

Last season West Coast had an early exit from the finals losing to the eventual premiers the Western Bulldogs at home during the first week of the finals.

They will be expecting to go further this season and should be pushing for a top four finish.

The Eagles have named three new players all at their second club.

Veteran players Sam Mitchell and Drew Petrie will give West Coast some great experience and unlucky ruckman Nathan Vardy will start in the ruck for the Eagles.

North have won eight of their thirteen games at Etihad Stadium last season compared to West Coast who lost their only encounter at Etihad Stadium last year.

North will be without star midfielder Ben Cunnington after copping a one game suspension during the pre-season.

West Coast will be without ruck duo Nic Naitanui and Scott Lycett.

I am looking forward to the matchup of Robbie Tarrant and Josh Kennedy. Tarrant is coming off a career best season while Kennedy is coming off his second Coleman Medal in a row and is looking to make that a three-peat.

Prediction

North Melbourne will cause an upset and beat West Coast in what should be a good battle.

North Melbourne by 4 points

