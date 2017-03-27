The lack of international breaks is damaging the A-League

Seamus Coleman suffers gruesome leg break. Warning: some may prefer to look away

What a pity this weekend’s round of A-League action was overshadowed by the Socceroos, with the lack of an international break hurting the competition once again.

Congratulations to Sydney FC, who capped off a stellar league campaign by sealing the Premiers’ Plate without kicking a ball.

It was the Sky Blues’ first piece of silverware in seven years, although in the eyes of many it will count for little unless Sydney FC go on to win the grand final.

Graham Arnold’s men can thank Brisbane Roar for the title win, after the Roar downed Melbourne Victory 1-0 thanks to a Jamie Maclaren wonder strike at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

It was an impressive win for the Roar in an entertaining clash watched by more than 13,500 fans in Brisbane, but how fair was it on second-placed Victory side that was missing three key players to international duty?

Enough is enough – the integrity of the A-League is being damaged by the absence of international breaks.

And there’s only one group to hold accountable. It’s not the media, it’s not broadcasters, it’s not the fans and it’s not club owners. It’s Football Federation Australia.

How can they possibly be happy with robbing a traditional grudge match of the likes of Besart Berisha, Marco Rojas and James Troisi, who were representing Kosovo, New Zealand and Australia respectively?

Had the game been scheduled to take place following the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, we might have witnessed Berisha notch his 100th A-League goal at the home of his former club.

Instead, paying spectators are expected to watch a second-string Victory side go around, while being robbed of the chance to watch the Ingham brothers go up against each other for opposing sides.

Meanwhile, the FFA keeps up the pretence that the marquee rule is designed to bring international-calibre talent to our shores – instead of the accounting exercise it actually is – then shrugs its collective shoulders when the likes of Berisha and Tim Cahill are called up for international duty.

The whole thing is ridiculous – and easily fixed by simply scheduling international breaks.

As it is, the spectre of Australia’s must-win clash with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night loomed large over the entire weekend.

So concerned was coach Ange Postecoglou with getting the media to buy into his tactical changes last Thursday that he actually briefed journalists in on the new formation before the match.

It just goes to show how seriously Postecoglou treats his position, and he’ll no doubt be hoping fans treat the game against the UAE with the same respect, even if high ticket prices are likely to keep some fans at home.

At least the Sydney Football Stadium surface enjoyed some respite over the weekend, with co-tenants the Sydney Roosters and New South Wales Waratahs both playing away.

The ground’s other tenants, Sydney FC, were also away from home, but the long trip west evidently didn’t faze them, as they thumped an outclassed Perth Glory 3-0.

It was a fitting way to celebrate winning the premiership, as Sydney FC broke Western Sydney Wanderers’ record points haul of 57, set in a ten-team A-League campaign.

The Sky Blues could even overhaul Brisbane Roar’s 2010-11 record of 65 points – set when it was an 11-team competition and three extra games were played.

Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix brushed aside the fact they were missing no less than seven players to international duty to smash the Newcastle Jets 5-0 at a rain-swept Westpac Stadium.

Perhaps the Jets went into the game in a complacent frame of mind, but in the end they were no match for one player you would have expected to make the All Whites squad, Kosta Barbarouses.

At least Phoenix fans got to see one key player in action.

But the absence of international breaks is damaging the A-League, and it’s a problem that must be solved next season.