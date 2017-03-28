Have we forgotten about Port Adelaide?

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

One big talking point from the opening round of the AFL season was the surprise upset victory of the Port Adelaide Football Club.

The Power ran over last year’s grand finalists the Sydney Swans in an impressive win on the road, kicking off their 2017 campaign in style.

The footy world were uncertain of exactly where Ken Hinkley’s mob sat ahead of season 2017 – quite unsure of the level of consistency that the Power would bring to the table.

Port made little impact in last year’s free agency and trade periods and didn’t exactly set the world on fire in 2016. This would suggest that their list is in far from perfect shape.

One thing was for certain; 2017 would see the returns of Paddy Ryder and Angus Monfries from their respective suspensions owing to the Essendon drugs saga.

Many have questioned the development of Port since their phenomenal 2014 campaign which saw them get within a kick of a grand final appearance.

Since then, injuries, inconsistency and failure to evolve their exciting, fast-paced game plan resulted in finishing ninth in 2015 and tenth last year.

The Power play their best footy when they move the ball with blistering pace and take the game on from their defensive half and attack with interest.

Since opposition sides figured out this game plan, the Power have struggled to dominate, and have been ranked in the competitions’ bottom four sides in clearances and contested possessions over each of the past two seasons.

The majority of the footy world had them pegged as a middle-of-the-road side, including myself, however, an exciting Round 1 victory can give them the confidence boost they may have needed to return to the top half of the ladder.

Port’s midfielders shone on the weekend against a quality Swans outfit, with the likes of Brad Ebert and Ollie Wines racking up a combined 30 contested possessions.

Port are booked for a Round 2 clash against Fremantle and based on their stirring opening-round win are expected to roll the Dockers on the Adelaide Oval.

With games against Adelaide, GWS away from home and the West Coast Eagles in the first seven rounds, Ken Hinkley’s men will have their consistency put to the test.

It begs the question, have the footy world underrated Port or was their Round 1 victory a flash in the pan?

Where did you have Port Adelaide on the ladder in your pre-season predictions?