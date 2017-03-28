Rebels do homework on Highlanders

Jaguares' Moyano shows off stepping skills with silky try in win over Reds

The Melbourne Rebels say they’ve been studying the Highlanders’ tight win over the Brumbies to prepare for a daunting trip to Dunedin this week.

The Highlanders held on for a gritty victory over the Australian conference leaders at Canberra last round, while the winless Rebels blew a 19-point lead against the Waratahs.

Rebels flanker Colby Fainga’a, who was one of his team’s best, said after already meeting three New Zealand teams in their four games so far this season they felt well prepared for the Friday night clash.

The Highlanders, like the Rebels, anchor their conference although they have at least banked two wins.

Melbourne had also taken note of the Highlanders’ performance against the Brumbies, after the Kiwis used their helter-skelter attack to storm back from a 10-0 deficit to post an ugly five-point win.

“The way that they played against the Brumbies is probably the same way that we think they’re going to play against us,” Fainga’a said.

“We can take a lot out of what we did on the weekend in the first half and as long as we extend how long we play well in the second half for we should be fine.”

With the Rebels filthy at themselves for letting a lead slip for the second straight match, after doing the same against the unbeaten Chiefs, Fainga’a said it was hard to take any joy out of his personal performance.

Relishing the extra game time in the absence of injured Test flanker Sean McMahon, Fainga’a matched Wallabies No.7 Michael Hooper.

“I know Hoops (Michael Hooper) quite well, we played a lot together in Canberra when he was down there so I suppose I kind of know the way he plays,” the 25-year-old said.

“We did a reasonable job but we still lost in the end and he played extremely well as well but it was a good opportunity to play him.”