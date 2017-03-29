Erin Phillips wins AFLW best and fairest award

Nat Fyfe shows he is most definitely back

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Adelaide premiership co-captain Erin Phillips capped her outstanding AFLW season with the best and fairest award.

The Olympic basketball silver medallist won the women’s equivalent of the Brownlow medal in the inaugural AFLW season.

Phillips had an unbeatable three-vote lead before the last of the seven rounds and she finished on 14, four ahead of Melbourne’s Karen Paxman and Ellie Blackburn from the Western Bulldogs

The vote count was the centrepiece of the AFLW awards night, a black tie function on Tuesday in Melbourne.

The Crows utility has won a string of awards – on Saturday, Phillips was voted best afield as Adelaide beat Brisbane in the grand final.

Her best and fairest award comes a day after Phillips also took out the AFL Players Association most valuable player honour.

Phillips also won goal of the year and is vice-captain in the women’s All-Australian team.

“I’m unbelievabley honoured – when I first ran out, the first game, I was just in awe of how much there is in the competition.”

Phillips also paid tribute to her teammates, saying the award was an extension of them.

“I’ve been very, very lucky to be a part of such an amazing team that’s achieved so much,” she said.

Adelaide and grand finalists Brisbane dominating the All-Australian team.

An original squad of 40 was trimmed to the final 22 – 16 on the field and six on the bench.

The Crows and Lions had the biggest representations with five apiece.

Phillips’ teammate Ebony Marinoff took out the Rising Star award.

Melbourne marquee player Daisy Pearce was named All-Australian captain, the day after was also voted the AFL players association’s top skipper.

AFLW Best and Fairest: Phillips

Rising Star: Ebony Marinoff (Adel)

Goal of the year: Phillips

Mark of the year: Darcy Vescio (Carl)

AFLW All-Australian team

B: Nicola Stevens (Coll) Courtney Cramey (Adel)

HB: Chelsea Randall (Adel) Brianna Davey (Carl) Karen Paxman (Melb)

C: Elise O’Dea (Melb) Daisy Pearce (Melb, capt) Emma Kearney (WB)

HF: Erin Phillips (Adel, v/capt) Sabrina Frederick-Traub (Bris) Ellie Blackburn (WB)

F: Darcy Vescio (Carl) Sarah Perkins (Adel)

R: Emma King (Coll) Karra Donnellan (Fre) Emily Bates (Bris)

I: Jess Dal Pos (GWS) Kate McCarthy (Bris) Ebony Marinoff (Adel) Tayla Harris (Bris) Mel Hickey (Melb) Sam Virgo (Brisbane)