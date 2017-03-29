Reds swing changes ahead of Hurricanes Super Rugby clash

Coach Nick Stiles continues to tinker with Queensland’s Super Rugby line-up, recalling veteran forwards George Smith and Rob Simmons against the Hurricanes.

Flanker Smith replaces Hendrick Tui in the back row in one of four changes for Saturday’s clash in Brisbane as the Reds search for their second win of the season.

The 36-year-old Smith played 20 minutes off the bench in last week’s loss to the Jaguares in Argentina despite being scheduled for a rest.

He was a late call-up for the injured Leroy Houston, who was unable to recover to meet the Wellington-based Hurricanes.

Smith pushes Adam Korczyk to blindside flanker and will wear his regular No.7 jersey, with Lui on the bench.

An ankle injury to lock Izack Rodda has enabled Wallaby Simmons to return to the starting XV after being dropped from the squad to face the Jaguares.

Chris Kuridrani comes on a wing in place of benched Izaia Perese.

Stiles believes he’s close to finding a winning formula after six changes to last week’s starting side, with the Reds on a 1-4 win-loss record.

They meet a Hurricanes outfit which has lost only one game and boasts the best attacking record of the competition.

“We’ve had some really disappointing losses over the last few weeks, but you can sense within the team that we’re close to producing the right result on the field,” Stiles said.

“Last week’s performance simply wasn’t good enough, but the players have been honest in their appraisal and committed to learning from it and getting better.

“It’s been a tough few weeks.”

Queensland Reds squad to play Hurricanes

Karmichael Hunt, Chris Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Jake McIntrye, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Adam Korczyk, Kane Douglas, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore (capt), Markus Vanzati. Replacements: Andrew Ready, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui, Hendrik Lui, Nick Frisby, Hamish Stewart, Izaia Perese.