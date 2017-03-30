Tell us: Who makes your way-too-early Australian Ashes side

Roar LIVE is back again today with former Australian cricketer Jason Krejza and we’re going to be picking our premature Ashes side.
The India series is done and dusted, so instead of crying over spilt milk we’re going to focus all our efforts on bringing back that sacred little urn.
There’s scarce five-day cricket to be played between now and the first Ashes Test so we’re unusually well placed to be picking our best XI.
We’re going to need your help so we’ve got a few questions for you:
1. Who was the biggest surprise packet of the Indian series?
2. Who was the most disappointing Australian player?
3. What changes do you want to see for the upcoming series?
The series in India was a rollercoaster that nobody saw coming and has left selectors with a myriad of questions to answer before the Ashes.
The emergence of Glenn Maxwell and Patrick Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe’s moments in the sun and Steve Smith’s irrepressible brilliance have all been fascinating talking points – but only eleven players can take the field.
Get your answers in the comment section and we’ll get to as many as we can this afternoon.
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at 5:45 on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
March 30th 2017 @ 3:41pm
Cassia said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
1. S Smith. Did not accept he was number 1 Batsman in world now I have no doubt.
2. D Warner.
3. M.S Harris for Warner. Usman K for Marsh.
March 30th 2017 @ 3:43pm
Mr Bean said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:43pm | ! Report
Warner
Renshaw
Khawaja
Smith
Handscomb
Maxwell
Carey
Starc
Cummins
Okeefe
Hazlewood
March 30th 2017 @ 3:58pm
Rock said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
Wade won’t get dropped, and Lyon has held hia number 1 mantel again for now.
March 30th 2017 @ 3:45pm
Brian said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
Warner
Renshaw
Khawaja
Smith
Handscomb
Maxwell
Wade
Starc
Pattinson
Cummins
Lyon
vs
Cook
Hameed
Duckett
Root
Bairstow
Buttler
Stokes
Moeen
Woakes
Broad
Wood
March 30th 2017 @ 3:48pm
Benjamin Conkey said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:48pm | ! Report
It’s time for Chadd Sayers. The bloke deserves a gig after such a massive Shield season. Three pace bowlers and Lyon should work pretty well in Australia.
March 30th 2017 @ 3:57pm
Rock said | March 30th 2017 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
1. Cummins – seriously after hardly any long form cricket for him to come back and put in those performances, outstanding.
2. Warner – even though it was suspected but never talked about due to him being the golden child. Poor old UK can’t get a gig because of his ‘deficiencies’ against spin, yet Davey has proven time and time again he’s as bad and seems to never be in trouble for his spot.
3. No real massive changes apart from UK coming in for Marsh, Cummins for SOK & they may also look at playing pace all rounder – I reckon there’s an opportunity for a 4 prong pace attack in some venues though with Maxi sending down a few tweakers when needed.