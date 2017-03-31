Never in doubt: Bushrangers claim a Sheffield Shield three-peat

Wicketkeeper's nightmare as Adam Zampa gets one to take off

The Victoria Bushrangers proved too strong for the South Australia Redbacks, capping off a successful season in more ways than one.

The Bushrangers have won their 31st Sheffield Shield title after a fairly tedious and one-sided contest in which a draw was good enough to take the 2016/17 title.

Up against the West End Redbacks, the Bushrangers wasted little time stamping their authority on Traeger Park in Alice Springs, setting the scene for the five-day contest early in the first two sessions.

Marcus Harris (124) was supported well by Travis Dean (94) in a record 224-run opening stand.

The Redbacks didn’t help themselves however, with Jake Lehman grounding a catch at first slip which should have been taken.

To make matters even worse, Travis Dean was dropped at gully whilst chasing a wide ball and Marcus Harris was put down again, this time in the gully. Chad Sayers and Joe Mennie performed well early but were unlucky not to have both batsmen much earlier in their respective innings.

No more chances followed for the Redbacks, with Adam Zampa and the captain Travis Head working hard from either end for no reward.

Dean and Harris took a liking to the twin spinners, effectively using their feet to take Zampa straight whilst also using the extra bounce of the wicket for anything short of a length.

The lucky left-hander made the Redbacks pay for their mistakes, as Harris played off the back foot through point to bring up a memorable and impressive century with Travis Dean cruising on 88.

Travis Dean fell agonisingly short of a century himself after the break, falling on 94 because of a sharp leg slip catch and clever bowling from Adam Zampa.

One over later, Harris was sent back to the changing room after a classy knock of 120, following a great catch in the gully off the bowling of Sayers.

When the new ball was taken, Sayers trapped Finch in front leg-before-wicket for 38, and the following morning the Redbacks found more success. The morning of day two saw some success for the Redbacks, with Quiney (48), White (17) and Christian (4) all being dismissed early.

Young wicket-keeper batsmen Seb Gotch (52) and Aussie fast bowler James Pattinson (80) combined for a stand of over 100 runs which was sure to sink the hopes of Redbacks early.

The Victorian Bushrangers made a huge statement in their first innings, managing 487. Impressive gloveman Alex Carey who had just previously broken a Sheffield Shielf record for dismissals in a season, was involved in 5 of the 10 wickets.

Despite the hefty total, Chad Sayers was once again impossible to keep quiet, taking 7 first innings wickets.

With just over 3 days to go it was going to be difficult for the men from South Australia to have any opportunity of victory.

James Pattinson staked his claim for a four-man Ashes pace attack when he knocked over John Dalton’s off stump in the first over.

The following morning, Weatherald and Ferguson began well but Ferguson could not remain, caught at first slip of Holland for 26. When captain Travis Head was trapped in front off the bowling of Holland for no score, the Redbacks were in trouble.

Weatherald passed for a well-played half-century, but was losing partners when Jake Lehman was sent packing for 14.

Cooper made it to the break but didn’t last long after, continuing in the tradition of cricket as of late to shoulder arms, which resulted in Pattinson sending his off-stump cartwheeling. Through losing consistent partners, Weatherald couldn’t remain, losing his wicket to the red-hot John Holland.

Keeper batsmen Alex Carey (57) and Joel Mennie (35) combined for fast cameos when they attacked spinners John Holland and Fawad Ahmed.

Despite this, the Readbacks 287 all out had all but ended their opportunities of an already unlikely victory, unless a Victorian collapse was to occur. Left arm orthodox spinner John Holland was instrumental, taking 6 wickets.

In Victoria’s second innings, Harris and came and went early, caught swinging for 21. Quiney followed soon after, caught at mid-on for 1 and the Vics were down 2 heading into the third day.

Travis Dean (38) played his part in the second innings, but captain White (4) went cheaply again. Aaron Finch’s big-hitting 83 was the highlight of the Victorian second innings, supported well by Gotch (48) and Christian (58).

With one innings to play for the South Australians and over 500 runs behind, this match was over for the Redbacks.

Not even the most optimistic of Redbacks supporters would have thought that the men from South Australia had any chance of winning this contest with one day to play, but this didn’t stop the West Enders improving from their first innings.

Weatherald (2) was sent to the sheds early and was quickly followed by Ferguson (2). John Dalton and Travis Head toiled hard together on a day 5 wicket against dangerous Victorian spinners.

Dalton managed 32 runs before falling to Ahmed, and Jake Lehman (1) and Tom Cooper (10) soon followed course.

The captain, Travis Head raced to a classy century, lifting the mood of a spirited Redbacks side on a day where a win was never in sight.

Carey (45) backed up an impressive first innings with a great all-round performance, but when Cameron White and Travis Head agreed to call it a day with South Australia finishing on 6/236, Victoria could finally grasp that elusive silverware for the third straight year, Ahmed finishing with 3 wickets in the final innings.

A convincing performance from the Victorians who aimed for a victory but always made sure that a draw was a clear and easily reachable plan B.

The Redbacks recovered well and gained respect in the final two and a half days, but the damage was already done on day 1, resulting in a tedious finish to an exciting time for Victorian cricket.

Despite some individual brilliance from players such as Harris, Holland and Sayers, the draw was fairly one sided and silverware for the Bushrangers was never in doubt.