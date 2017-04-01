Cronulla hold on to win by one

Superb pass results in fantastic try for Manly

Get used to the name Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cowboys show their Queensland resilience to down the Rabbitohs

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The Cronulla Sharks have escaped with a one-point win over a spirited Newcastle Knights side.

Newcastle started off strong, looking to take the game to Cronulla right off the bat.

However, some sloppy defending allowed Cronulla to take an early lead via Gerard Beale, before James Maloney made the two to put the Sharks up by six.

Newcastle continued to put the pressure on, and after the Sharks were penalised 20 out from their line, punished their opponents.

Joe Wardle got the ball down after a good kick, and Trent Hodkinson converted to even the scores.

From there, it was all Cronulla, as they put the pressure on with attack after attack.

Hodkinson converted a penalty to put Cronulla back in the lead.

Newcastle struggled to the get ball back, either giving away penalties, or being forced to put the ball out for line dropouts.

Eventually the Sharks were rewarded for their dominance, as Sosaia Feki got the ball down on the wing to extend his side’s lead by six, before Hodkinson made it an eight-point lead with a picture perfect kick.

Cronulla continued looking for another, but Newcastle held on until half time.

The second half started with the same intensity of the first, but it was the Sharks who continued to be dominant.

Newcastle defended well, but Cronulla eventually managed to break them down via fullback Valentine Holmes.

Holmes made an incredible run from his own try-line, before offloading the ball to Jack Bird, who gives it back to Holmes to complete his full-field try.

Maloney was unable to convert, but Cronulla still lead by 12 with 25 left to play in game they were dominating.

The Sharks continued to dominate, however with 10 minutes to go Newcastle produced a rabbit out of their hat.

Brendan Elliot got the ball off a scrum and made a 90-metre run to get the ball down right between the sticks.

Hodkinson made the easy kick and suddenly it was a six-point ball game.

Then, one minute later, Newcastle did it again.

Holmes struggled to get a hold off a kick after an awkward bounce, and Jacob Gagan took full advantage getting the ball down on the wing.

Hodkinson made the sideline kick and after being dominated for the majority of the game, the Knights were back even with just six minutes remaining.

Sharks continued to gain metres, and Maloney found space to go for a field goal, which he converted.

Cronulla held on to get the win in a thrilling game.

Final score

Cronulla Sharks 19

Newcastle Knights 18