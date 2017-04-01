Liverpool vs Everton: EPL live scores, blog

Liverpool will be looking to move higher into the top four when they host rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.
Coming off a 1-all draw with Manchester City, and unbeaten in their past three games, Liverpool seems to have found some consistency, and will be looking to keep their momentum as they chase a spot in next season’s Champions League.
James Milner’s penalty was cancelled out by Sergio Aguero in the draw against the Citizens, however Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will see a draw in Manchester as a positive result.
Liverpool have gone 12 games unbeaten against Everton. Another win or draw, and the Reds will have tied their record against the Toffees from 1972 and 1978.
A win would also make Jurgen Klopp the first Liverpool manager to win his first three Merseyside Derbies.
Everton are coming off two big results of their own, defeating West Bromwich Albion and Hull City 3-nil and 4-nil respectively.
Against Hull, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Enner Valencia found the net in the first and second half respectively, before Romelu Lukaku scored twice in injury time to ensure the 4-nil win.
Lukaku became the first Everton player to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League season, and will be looking to add to that against the Reds in the race for the golden boot.
A win for Everton would see them leapfrog Arsenal and Manchester United momentarily to fifth on the table.
The last time these two sides played was in December, when a 94th-minute goal by Sadio Mane saw Liverpool clinch all three points.
Prediction
Both sides are on form in front of goal, however Liverpool have been known to fall asleep in defence. If Lukaku can take advantage, Everton call pull off the upset.
Liverpool 1 – 2 Everton
10:32pm
10:32pm
A moment of silence for Ronnie ‘Bugsy’ Moran, the last of Liverpool’s golden boot legends.
LIVERPOOL 0 – 0 EVERTON
10:29pm
10:29pm
Daniel Craig spotted in the crowd, singing along to “you’ll never walk alone”
10:27pm
10:27pm
You’ll never walk alone is being played, and sung. Always an incredible sight
10:25pm
10:25pm
The players are in the tunnel and making their way out onto the pitch
10:24pm
10:24pm
EVERTON SUBS
9 Arouna Kone
11 Kevin Mirallas
18 Gareth Barry
19 Enner Valencia
22 Maarten Stekelenburg
31 Ademola Lookman
43 Jonjoe Kenny
10:24pm
10:24pm
EVERTON XI
1 Joel
38 Matthew Pennington
6 Phil Jagielka (c)
5 Ashley Williams
30 Mason Holgate
26 Tom Davies
17 Idrissa Gueye
3 Leighton Baines
8 Ross Barkley
10 Romelu Lukaku
29 Dominic Calvert-Lewin
10:23pm
10:23pm
LIVERPOOL SUBS
1 Loris Karius
16 Marko Grujic
17 Ragnar Klavan
18 Alberto Moreno
27 Divock Origi
58 Ben Woodburn
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
10:23pm
10:23pm
LIVERPOOL XI
22 Simon Mignolet
2 Nathaniel Clyne
32 Joel Matip
6 Dejan Lovren
7 James Milner (c)
23 Emre Can
21 Lucas
5 Georginio Wijnaldum
19 Sadio Mane
11 Roberto Firmino
10 Philippe Coutinho
10:22pm
10:22pm
Here are the line-ups:
10:20pm
10:20pm
Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby
10:20pm
10:20pm
Welcome to The Roar for this Premier League live blog