Liverpool vs Everton: EPL live scores, blog

Liverpool will be looking to move higher into the top four when they host rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and commentary.

Coming off a 1-all draw with Manchester City, and unbeaten in their past three games, Liverpool seems to have found some consistency, and will be looking to keep their momentum as they chase a spot in next season’s Champions League.

James Milner’s penalty was cancelled out by Sergio Aguero in the draw against the Citizens, however Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will see a draw in Manchester as a positive result.

Liverpool have gone 12 games unbeaten against Everton. Another win or draw, and the Reds will have tied their record against the Toffees from 1972 and 1978.

A win would also make Jurgen Klopp the first Liverpool manager to win his first three Merseyside Derbies.

Everton are coming off two big results of their own, defeating West Bromwich Albion and Hull City 3-nil and 4-nil respectively.

Against Hull, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Enner Valencia found the net in the first and second half respectively, before Romelu Lukaku scored twice in injury time to ensure the 4-nil win.

Lukaku became the first Everton player to score more than 20 goals in a single Premier League season, and will be looking to add to that against the Reds in the race for the golden boot.

A win for Everton would see them leapfrog Arsenal and Manchester United momentarily to fifth on the table.

The last time these two sides played was in December, when a 94th-minute goal by Sadio Mane saw Liverpool clinch all three points.

Prediction

Both sides are on form in front of goal, however Liverpool have been known to fall asleep in defence. If Lukaku can take advantage, Everton call pull off the upset.

Liverpool 1 – 2 Everton