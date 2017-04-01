Storm to strong for Panthers 28-6

Force fall for one of the biggest dummies you'll see

The Melbourne Storm ran out 28-6 winners against the Penrith Panthers. In a fixture in which the Panthers have struggled in, they threw everything against Melbourne but were met with a side with great resilience and determination in the Storm.

Both sides worked extremely hard and this game will go down as one of the highlights of this 2017 season, but ultimately the Storm were too good for Penrith tonight.

The first half started well for the Storm, who raced out to a 4-0 lead thanks to some Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu brilliance out on the right-hand side.

Soon, the storm were 10-0 in front after surviving a Panthers onslaught after Cronk passed out wide to Chambers who dummied and scored another exceptional Melbourne try.

However, Penrith responded through some great work by Peter Wallace who passed to Te Maire Martin who passed two defenders with great skill to bring Penrith back in it.

After the break, the Storm immediately took the initiative with Cooper Cronk producing a brilliant play to pass threw the Penrith defense and score under the dot.

Later, Penrith responded with attacking set after set on the Melbourne line, but were denied by some brilliant Melbourne defense.

Then, after surviving the Penrith onslaught, Joshua Addo-Carr runs the length of the field and makes it 24-6 sending the Melbourne fans into delirium after their team’s display.

At the full time whistle Vinuvalu puts the icing on the cake for Melbourne who walks away with the two points and a 22-point win.

Final score

Melbourne Storm 28

Penrith Panthers 6