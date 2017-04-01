Wanderers win 3-0 on the road

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The Western Sydney Wanderers took a 3-0 win over the Newcastle Jets on the road.

It was a good start from Newcastle Jets, who took the game to Western Sydney early and asked plenty of questions of their defence.

Despite the Jets pressing well, it was the Wanderers that took the lead against the run of play.

Robert Cornthwaite won a header in the box and lobbed the ball into the side netting to put Western Sydney ahead.

Then, just one minute later the away side scored again, this time Joshua Sotirio firing the ball into the net, finishing off a set-piece move.

Newcastle looked for an answer, but the Wanderers defended well, as the half ended 2-nil in favour of the visitors.

The Jets came out strong in the second half, however didn’t look dangerous in front of goal.

The Wanderers, however, did and then some.

Cornthwaite took full advantage of his side’s first chance of the second 45, scoring a second goal via another fine header to put Western Sydney up by three early in the second half.

From there the Wanderers took full control, but were happy to stay disciplined and wind down the clock.

Newcastle fought back hard in the last 10 minutes, and despite multiple chances never really looked like scoring.

Final score

Newcastle Jets 0

Western Sydney Wanderers 3