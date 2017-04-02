Dragons win, Dugan hurt

It's official! The Storm and Panthers are genuine premiership contenders

The St George Illawarra Dragons powered their way towards another convincing win, emerging 26-6 victors over the Tigers.

The Tigers had plenty of opportunities to leave a mark in this contest, but time and tiem again they were frustrated by a Dragons side that kept their composure in defence and attack for 80 minutes.

It has been a painful past few rounds for Tigers fans and there is not much evidence to suggest that things are going to get better any time soon.

The Dragons meanwhile continue to build a platform for a successful 2017 season – an injury to Josh Dugan though does sour this victory somewhat.

Overall, the Dragons once again proved too tough upfront and too smart out wide against the Tigers and that was reflected on the scoreboard today.

Final score

Wests Tigers 6

St George Illawarra Dragons 28