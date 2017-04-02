 

Dragons win, Dugan hurt

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The St George Illawarra Dragons powered their way towards another convincing win, emerging 26-6 victors over the Tigers.

    The Tigers had plenty of opportunities to leave a mark in this contest, but time and tiem again they were frustrated by a Dragons side that kept their composure in defence and attack for 80 minutes.

    It has been a painful past few rounds for Tigers fans and there is not much evidence to suggest that things are going to get better any time soon.

    The Dragons meanwhile continue to build a platform for a successful 2017 season – an injury to Josh Dugan though does sour this victory somewhat.

    Overall, the Dragons once again proved too tough upfront and too smart out wide against the Tigers and that was reflected on the scoreboard today.

    Final score
    Wests Tigers 6
    St George Illawarra Dragons 28

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.