Lions vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Higginbotham, Tongan Thor link for try of the year contender

The Super Rugby runners up, the Lions, are going head-to-head with the Sharks at Ellis Park Stadium. There is absolutely no doubt that this is the match of the weekend and it is going to be a thrilling South African derby. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 2:15am AEDT.

There is only two points separating these two teams, with the Lions just creeping up to the top of the SA conference with 18 points.

Sharks coach, Robert Du Preez, has opted for a heavier pack with his two massive sons Jean-Luc and Dan who makes his way back into the eighth man position after a long injury lay off.

The Du Preez twins are a formidable force and the viewers will be excited to watch these two play side by side.

Springboks coach, Allister Coetzee, will not only have an eye on the game but certainly will be on the look out at this partnership.

Exciting youngster, Curwin Bosch, has laid claim to the number 10 jersey in the absence of Captain Patrick Lambie.

The 19-year-old, who has pulled off two man of the match winning performances in row, will be leading the attack with hope of edging out the men from Johannesburg.

The Sharks are one of four teams, joined by the Stormers, Sunwolves and Highlanders, who have not lost a scrum in this Super Rugby campaign.

Coach Du Preez recognises the magnitude of this game stating: “They [Lions] play a similar game to the Cheetahs and our accuracy with our attacking and defensive effort is going to be key.”

We’re in for an epic battle in the loose forwards, Whitely, Kriel and Ackerman taking on on the Du Preez twins and match day captain Mthembu.

It should be interesting to see who will prevail victorious in the battle at the end of the match.

Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, has been in scintillating form and will be a key marks man.

Lionel Mapoe, a crucial player in the Lions setup failed a late fitness test and will not be featuring in this game.

Prediction

The Lions have won all of their home games this season by high margins and they have won the last two encounters against the Sharks. The men from Durban are on a 4 match winning streak.

The teams are almost of equal strength, but with a home advantage and a bit more experience the Lions should edge out the Sharks by 6.

