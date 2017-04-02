Power pump pathetic Dockers 145-56

Port Adelaide have made a resounding statement to the rest of the competition with a comprehensive 89-point victory over Fremantle, signalling their intent for season 2017.
The Power were never challenged at any point of the match, as they jumped the Dockers to kick the first six goals of the game capitalising on some woeful kicking from the Docker’s defence.
Robbie Gray (30 possessions and six goals) and Ollie Wines (30 possessions and two goals) were imperious for Port leading the way.
Captain Travis Boak chipped in with 25 disposals, whilst Sam Powell-Pepper continued his meteoric start to his AFL career.
The Power midfield provided silver service to a forward line which feasted on a Dockers team in disarray with key forward Charlie Dixon booting four goals.
Down 71 points midway through the third quarter, Fremantle enjoyed a mini burst.
The Dockers kicked three goals in a row on the back of the tireless efforts of Lachie Neale (34 disposals, two goals) and Brad Hill (31 disposals, one goal) while skipper Nat Fyfe also worked his way into the game late.
However, the Power put the Dockers to the sword in the last quarter falling just three points shy of besting their biggest margin of victory against Fremantle.
The percentage boosting win came with the added bonus of displacing cross-town rivals Adelaide from top spot.
Next week’s showdown now shapes to be a vital clash for both teams and should prove to be a true test for this Power team.
April 2nd 2017 @ 8:56pm
Matto said | April 2nd 2017 @ 8:56pm | ! Report
How could anyone think Fyfe would stay with a club with no winning culture and a coach that ruined their season before it had started saying they won’t play finals for 4 years.
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:07pm
AdelaideDocker said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:07pm | ! Report
Well, the result was disappointing but I legit just ran into Lachie Neale’s brother. Well, he said he was Lachie Neales brother.
Still, I was excited.
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:24pm
Lofty said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:24pm | ! Report
Hi AD. Should have asked him where they grew up. Unless you come from down that way nobody has heard of Kybybolite which is where Neale is from originally.
Good to see you had something positive to remember the day.
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:40pm
AdelaideDocker said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:40pm | ! Report
It was a quick interaction haha.
Saw a young kid wearing a signed number “27” jumper and made a passing comment saying “oh, Neale’s jumper. nice!” And he was like “yeah, he’s my brother”. I said “sorry, he’s your bro?” and he confirmed it was.
I was really surprised but didn’t get another opportunity to chat to him.
Still, a memorable occasion 🙂
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:50pm
Lofty said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:50pm | ! Report
Do you think your Dockers still have a chance this year. I know it is early days but they have looked way off the mark the last 2 weeks. Those turnovers kill you every time. Will Lyon ever get rid of Zac?
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:43pm
Ben of Phnom Penh said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:43pm | ! Report
I have a good mate of mine who is a life-long Richmond supporter as a result of coming from Kyby 🙂
April 2nd 2017 @ 9:51pm
SmithHatesMaxwell said | April 2nd 2017 @ 9:51pm | ! Report
Donny Boy, you have told me for over 12 months how wrong I have been about Ross Lyon.
I called this over 12 months ago. I said it was a big mistake resigning Lyon for 5 more years, I said he couldn’t evolve his game plan.
Turns out I was right and you were wrong.
Enjoy the next 4 years mate.