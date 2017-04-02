Power pump pathetic Dockers 145-56

Eddy gets a bounce from the footy Gods for first AFL goal

Port Adelaide have made a resounding statement to the rest of the competition with a comprehensive 89-point victory over Fremantle, signalling their intent for season 2017.

The Power were never challenged at any point of the match, as they jumped the Dockers to kick the first six goals of the game capitalising on some woeful kicking from the Docker’s defence.

Robbie Gray (30 possessions and six goals) and Ollie Wines (30 possessions and two goals) were imperious for Port leading the way.

Captain Travis Boak chipped in with 25 disposals, whilst Sam Powell-Pepper continued his meteoric start to his AFL career.

The Power midfield provided silver service to a forward line which feasted on a Dockers team in disarray with key forward Charlie Dixon booting four goals.

Down 71 points midway through the third quarter, Fremantle enjoyed a mini burst.

The Dockers kicked three goals in a row on the back of the tireless efforts of Lachie Neale (34 disposals, two goals) and Brad Hill (31 disposals, one goal) while skipper Nat Fyfe also worked his way into the game late.

However, the Power put the Dockers to the sword in the last quarter falling just three points shy of besting their biggest margin of victory against Fremantle.

The percentage boosting win came with the added bonus of displacing cross-town rivals Adelaide from top spot.

Next week’s showdown now shapes to be a vital clash for both teams and should prove to be a true test for this Power team.