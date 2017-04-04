The easy fix for Super Rugby: Let more Kiwis play

Australia does not have the same depth as New Zealand to compete in Super Rugby, but with one radical move we can eliminate the need to cut teams: bring more Kiwis over.

There are players in New Zealand struggling for game time who are superior to those in Australian starting XVs.

The issue is eligibility for All Black selection is dependent on playing domestically for one of the five New Zealand franchises. Aspiring non-All Blacks have a better chance of attaining the skills in a superior training environment as well as better match experience from playing in the New Zealand conference.

This is why Australian Super Rugby teams only have one or two players each from New Zealand. This should be much higher. But first, there is a need to expand All Black eligibility to Australian Super Rugby franchises.

Australia should reciprocate this, just in case one very unlikely day we’re the dominant partner.

This doesn’t solve the problem of New Zealanders opting against playing for Australian teams because of their perceived weakness and losing culture. However, what if Kieran Reid signed with the Western Force or Sonny Bill Williams went to Melbourne? A new age in both clubs would begin and within a few years they would be no longer seen as inferior.

Increasingly competitive Australian sides playing a New Zealand-influenced attacking style would increase attendances and please broadcasters on both sides of the Tasman. Super Rugby would cease to spiral downward.

Super Rugby has the potential to be much greater, however rugby union’s balance between national team interests and domestic product have punished the competition.

The Australian Rugby Union thinks that having five teams made up of essentially only locals ensures solid depth for the Wallabies. However, this leads to too many weak teams giving players poor match experience.

It would be preferable if Australians totalled 30 per cent of Australasian Super Rugby players, with more competitive selections than making up 46 per cent, with low levels of competitiveness. There is a reasonable fear that players sit comfortably in an Australian team that need more pressure applied on them.

It’s also time Super Rugby left the silly notions of being a provincial competition behind and become a club competition in the same manner as the NRL.

Establish a common salary cap, let players move around, and a more competitive and enjoyable competition could develop.

What does New Zealand lose? A minority of their stars including All Blacks would ideally cross the Tasman, however they would be handed an opportunity to expand their already considerable depth.

The benefits of a more competitive competition must be considered. Fans remain interested for longer, leading to more eyes on the television screen, and more bums on seats.

There needs to be a way to keep five teams in Australia, this would appear to be the way.

Bring on more Kiwis!