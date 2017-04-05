Bernard Foley, Rob Horne headline Waratahs outfit to play Hurricanes

Veterans Bernard Foley and Rob Horne will return to the starting line-up when the NSW Waratahs take on defending Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday night.

The return of the two Wallabies stars is not the only change to the Waratahs’ run-on side, with in-form winger Taqele Naiyaravoro promoted for his first start of the year.

With Horne back in the centres, Israel Folau returns to fullback and Cam Clark moves onto the wing, with Andrew Kellaway benched and Reece Robinson dropped.

Coach Daryl Gibson has also made changes to his forward pack following Sunday’s 41-22 home loss to the Crusaders.

Michael Wells will start at No.8, relegating Jed Holloway to the bench, and Paddy Ryan replaces Tom Robertson after the prop suffered a head knock against the Crusaders.

Gibson said Foley’s symptoms of concussion from the injury six weeks ago have resolved, though the star playmaker is continuing to receive treatment for his neck.

“Bernard has been given the clearance after further expert reviews, including a review with neurologist, and treatment over the course of the last week,” Gibson said on Wednesday.

“Having the experience of Bernard and Rob back in the team will hopefully give our side a boost ahead of the game.”

Waratahs Squad

Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Paddy Ryan. Reserves: Damien Fitzpatrick, Sam Needs, David Lolohea, David McDuling, Jed Holloway, Nick Phipps, Bryce Hegarty, Andrew Kellaway.