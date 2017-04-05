Bernard Foley, Rob Horne headline Waratahs outfit to play Hurricanes

Veterans Bernard Foley and Rob Horne will return to the starting line-up when the NSW Waratahs take on defending Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday night.
The return of the two Wallabies stars is not the only change to the Waratahs’ run-on side, with in-form winger Taqele Naiyaravoro promoted for his first start of the year.
With Horne back in the centres, Israel Folau returns to fullback and Cam Clark moves onto the wing, with Andrew Kellaway benched and Reece Robinson dropped.
Coach Daryl Gibson has also made changes to his forward pack following Sunday’s 41-22 home loss to the Crusaders.
Michael Wells will start at No.8, relegating Jed Holloway to the bench, and Paddy Ryan replaces Tom Robertson after the prop suffered a head knock against the Crusaders.
Gibson said Foley’s symptoms of concussion from the injury six weeks ago have resolved, though the star playmaker is continuing to receive treatment for his neck.
“Bernard has been given the clearance after further expert reviews, including a review with neurologist, and treatment over the course of the last week,” Gibson said on Wednesday.
“Having the experience of Bernard and Rob back in the team will hopefully give our side a boost ahead of the game.”
Waratahs Squad
Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Paddy Ryan. Reserves: Damien Fitzpatrick, Sam Needs, David Lolohea, David McDuling, Jed Holloway, Nick Phipps, Bryce Hegarty, Andrew Kellaway.
jameswm said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
Interesting
Naiyaravoro for Kellaway (bench)
Foley back for Mason
Jake Gordon keep his spot
Wells in for Holloway (bench),
Skelton and Mumm remain
Ryan in – assume Dr Tom is injured
Needs – potential debut off bench?
Overall bench looks decent
By the way I remember being scoffed at before the season when I said Latu is better than Moore now, and will prove it this season. Always to chuck an “I told you so” in there.
Paul said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:40pm | ! Report
Robertson copped a head knock against the Saders. Needs looked good in the NRC, but this is a big step up.
All in all the side is somewhat as expected if Foley and Horne were available. Holloway has not hit the same form he had last year and Wells has been an excellent pick-up
FARMER said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
Horne is a negative for the TAHS..
Cynical Play said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Moore, experience aside, is not in the top 2 hookers currently. He’s ordinary at best. Sad to say, on form, he cannot be considered a real chance of the starting No 2 for June. On form, Latu deserves it with TPN back-up if he stays fit. Latu’s scrumming, his line-out throws, his defence have been very good. He gets crucial turnovers and has fitness that Moore can no longer dream of. He is getting back onside and ready in half the time Moore does. I could not have Moore. Where do old hookers go?
Mack Mason was adequate last week, nothing more. He has a problem defensively which I cannot see being rectified given his size.
Reece dropped i am happy with. He is a turnstile, defensively.
Sure hope they know what they’re doing with Foley.
Paul said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:16pm | ! Report
I would like to see a breakdown of missed tackles from first half to second half from Mason. I feel he was much improved after the break and I’m happy to let him have a bad 40 minutes given he came from nowhere to start against the competition frontrunners.
No surprise he didn’t make the bench though as a pure 10, Hegarty is a bit more versatile. But I do hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of him for the Waratahs.
FARMER said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
Hurricanes to wallop the TAHS by 50 +
Diggercane said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:30pm | ! Report
Looks a good side. Should be a good game on Friday.
Freddy from Bondi said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Waratahs 1-12 = $10.50.
Money to be made gentlemen…
Rory said | April 5th 2017 @ 12:56pm | ! Report
How in God’s name is Bryce Hegarty in the match day 23 after Mack Mason’s display last week? I would have thought that Hegarty would have been cut – never to put on the sky blue again. He has been WOEFUL all season. What is Darryl Gibson thinking?
Rory said | April 5th 2017 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
Horwitz must also be very lucky after the stupidest kick of the season last week that gifted the Crusaders a soft try when running the ball may well have resulted in a try to the Waratahs with a 2 man overlap (Izzy & Kellaway) and nobody in front.