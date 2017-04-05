Wallabies giant Will Skelton off to England

Another promising Australian rugby player is headed overseas, with Will Skelton signing a two-year deal with English Premiership giants Saracens.

The 24-year-old Waratahs and Wallabies second-rower spent two months with the London-based club ahead of this year’s Super Rugby season, playing eight games during the then short-term deal, and will rejoin Saracens after the current Super Rugby season.

The deal will take him up to the end of the 2019 European season, leaving the door open for Skelton to be a part of the Wallabies’ 2019 World Cup plans.

For the Waratahs in 2017, Skelton has had an injury-interrupted start to the campaign, having strained a hamstring while on tour in South Africa.

But when on form he remains as damaging a ball runner as any forward in Australian rugby, with his 203cm-tall and 140kg frame proving a challenge for opposition players to bring down.

Skelton played two Tests as a replacement on Australia’s spring tour of Europe last year and has represented the Wallabies 18 times in total.

He said it was a difficult decision to leave Australian rugby but the opportunity to experience living on the other side of the world was one he and his wife Kate are looking forward to.

“It’s not easy leaving the NSW Waratahs and the Wallabies – Darryl Gibson and Michael Cheika have been fantastic for my career so far and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me, on and off the field,” Skelton said.

“Not being able to pull on the gold jersey while I am playing in England has made the decision especially difficult, but this is about family as much as it is football.

“One day I’d love to play for Australia again and if that opportunity comes up I will give everything I’ve got for my country.”