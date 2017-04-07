Hurricanes vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

The Waratahs need to find something special when they travel across the Tasman to face the Hurricanes off a five-day turnaround. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and of course your say from 5:35pm (AEST).

The Tahs currently sit three points behind the Brumbies and two in front of the Reds, making this match do-or-die, with another loss giving the Brumbies some room to breathe, although the ACT side face the Queenslanders in Canberra tomorrow.

Bernard Foley is okay to play, much to the relief of many who support the Waratahs. Taqele Naiyaravoro will start for Reece Robinson, while Rob Horne has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, keeping Israel Folau in the centres.

Bryce Hegarty will start at fullback, while Andrew Kellaway moves to the bench. Tom Robertson will be a loss in the forwards, facing concussion issues, and Paddy Ryan will replace him. Jed Holloway moves to the bench, with Michael Wells starting.

The Hurricanes are resting a few, but still have plenty of depth – as most New Zealand sides do. To make it difficult for the Waratahs there are still the Barretts, Cory Jane is returning, Matt Proctor, Nigel Lumape, TJ Perenara.

However the NSW side will be glad that the Hurricanes haven’t unleashed either Saveas or Dan Coles.

Prediction

The Hurricanes will be too strong here, as has been the case for New Zealand sides taking on the Aussies this year.

Hurricanes by 11.