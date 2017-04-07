Hurricanes vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs need to find something special when they travel across the Tasman to face the Hurricanes off a five-day turnaround. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and of course your say from 5:35pm (AEST).
The Tahs currently sit three points behind the Brumbies and two in front of the Reds, making this match do-or-die, with another loss giving the Brumbies some room to breathe, although the ACT side face the Queenslanders in Canberra tomorrow.
Bernard Foley is okay to play, much to the relief of many who support the Waratahs. Taqele Naiyaravoro will start for Reece Robinson, while Rob Horne has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, keeping Israel Folau in the centres.
Bryce Hegarty will start at fullback, while Andrew Kellaway moves to the bench. Tom Robertson will be a loss in the forwards, facing concussion issues, and Paddy Ryan will replace him. Jed Holloway moves to the bench, with Michael Wells starting.
The Hurricanes are resting a few, but still have plenty of depth – as most New Zealand sides do. To make it difficult for the Waratahs there are still the Barretts, Cory Jane is returning, Matt Proctor, Nigel Lumape, TJ Perenara.
However the NSW side will be glad that the Hurricanes haven’t unleashed either Saveas or Dan Coles.
The Hurricanes will be too strong here, as has been the case for New Zealand sides taking on the Aussies this year.
Hurricanes by 11.
6:33pm
Brent Ford said | 6:33pm
’42
Hurricanes 33 vs Waratahs 10
Tahs will now have a chance to go on the attack but it’s lost, one of the things I notice is how clinical the NZ sides are with their passes, the Aussie sides seem to play in slow motion in comparison. Here comes Foley to Naiyarvoro off to Gordon he gives to Hegarty who will go over in the corner.
A positive start for the Tahs, but can they maintain it?
6:33pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:33pm
Good try! …. Go Tahs! …lol
6:30pm
Brent Ford said | 6:30pm
’40
Hurricanes 33 vs Waratahs 5
Teams back out as the Canes kick us off here.
6:27pm
Clifto said | 6:27pm
Would like to see that Tahs surge to the line again. Surprised it wasn’t checked by TMO for a try?
6:27pm
Hammertime said | 6:27pm
So depressing. I used to race home on Fridays for a night of rugby and a nice bottle of red. Now i read the Roar to see if I should even bother. Needless to say I’m not expecting to watch much rugby this year.
6:27pm
billz said | 6:27pm
Am I being unkind when I say Dean Mum ( as an international) is actually embarrassing to watch ? WTF?
6:26pm
taylorman said | 6:26pm
At the caketin. Not toooooo bad.
Nice atmosphere!
Bit of a toweling tho😀
6:31pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:31pm
rehearsal for tomorrow at Forsyth Barr …………. except the away team is gonna cause havoc …. wonder which team that will be …. *S*