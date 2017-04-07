 

Hurricanes vs Waratahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Hurricanes vs Waratahs

    Super Rugby, 7 April, 2017
    Westpac Stadium
    42:00 - Hurricanes 33, Waratahs 12
    Hurricanes   Waratahs
    33 LIVE SCORE 12
    5 TRIES 2
    4 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Marius van der westhuizen
    Touch judges: Shuhei Kubo & Brendon Pickerill
    TMO: Glenn Newman

    The Waratahs need to find something special when they travel across the Tasman to face the Hurricanes off a five-day turnaround. Join The Roar for live scores, commentary and of course your say from 5:35pm (AEST).

    The Tahs currently sit three points behind the Brumbies and two in front of the Reds, making this match do-or-die, with another loss giving the Brumbies some room to breathe, although the ACT side face the Queenslanders in Canberra tomorrow.

    Bernard Foley is okay to play, much to the relief of many who support the Waratahs. Taqele Naiyaravoro will start for Reece Robinson, while Rob Horne has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, keeping Israel Folau in the centres.

    Bryce Hegarty will start at fullback, while Andrew Kellaway moves to the bench. Tom Robertson will be a loss in the forwards, facing concussion issues, and Paddy Ryan will replace him. Jed Holloway moves to the bench, with Michael Wells starting.

    The Hurricanes are resting a few, but still have plenty of depth – as most New Zealand sides do. To make it difficult for the Waratahs there are still the Barretts, Cory Jane is returning, Matt Proctor, Nigel Lumape, TJ Perenara.

    However the NSW side will be glad that the Hurricanes haven’t unleashed either Saveas or Dan Coles.

    Prediction
    The Hurricanes will be too strong here, as has been the case for New Zealand sides taking on the Aussies this year.

    Hurricanes by 11.