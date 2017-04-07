Roaring out your speakers: The songs to get you pumped up for another big weekend of sport

A look at the biggest stories from our sporting world this week and the musical soundtrack they inspire. Crank these tunes out as you ready yourself for a huge weekend in front of the telly, or your headphones on your way to the stadium.

The Moses Twist – Bliss n Eso

SIX months until the 2017 NRL Grand Final and players are already declaring their 2018 intentions to play for other clubs. It’s a quirk of the competition that’s been puzzling us for years.

This week Mitchell Moses announced he would rather play for the Parramatta Eels next year, yet will continue to play with his Tigers teammates this year as they fight to avoid the wooden spoon.

He’s not the only one of course, there will be plenty of players in this boat all year.

The biggest player announcement this week came just a day earlier – Storm champion Cooper Cronk announced this would be his final year down south as he moves to Sydney next year to be with his fiancé. Will he find a team to play for, or retire comfortably on mountains of cash?

Stuck – Stacie Orrico

“I hate you, but I love you, I can’t stop thinking of you…”

Win or loss, bad or good behaviour, if Nick Kyrgios is filmed somewhere, the news will discuss it. He put his luxury BMW F80 M3 up for sale on Facebook this week – yep, that was news. But it was his impressive tennis that had chins wagging again.

His Miami Open semi-final against Roger Federer was referred to by one Aussie coach as the best tennis he’s seen outside a Grand Slam. The result was 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in the Swiss’ favour, but wow Nick was impressive. He’s defeated Novak Djokovic twice recently and is turning heads for his excellent tennis more and more regularly.

He’s still hard to love, and thus we seem stuck. He’s disappointed us so much. There are some who probably wish he didn’t succeed at all and just vanished from our newsfeeds, but as Australian’s and sport fans the best story would be for him to grow, learn and rise above the hate to become the champion we know he can be. He’s on the way.

Home Team Advantage – Dilemmanade

One of the AFL talking points this week was umpiring statistics and how home teams often earn lopsided counts. West Coast Eagles create such a hostile, one-sided environment in Perth – it’s totally plausible to believe umpires get swayed by crowd noise.

They won 23 to St. Kilda’s 8 on Sunday. There have been stats and hypothesis reported all week in AFL press. Do you think 1) it’s an issue? and 2) it’s worth whining about? Should away sides just accept it’s a factor and learn to improve on the road?

Rest In Peace (Undertaker) – Jim Johnston

Irrespective of your thoughts on wrestling – a moment to pay tribute to one of the all-time great careers in entertainment.

The Undertaker officially retired as a pro wrestler in this week’s Wrestlemania.

Respect.

