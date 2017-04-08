Bird the Bronco? Brisbane enter the race for Jack: reports

The Ross Dog scores the try of the year in Newcastle

The Brisbane Broncos have emerged as a late contender for the services of Cronulla’s Jack Bird, according to reports from Triple M and The Australian.

Brent Read at The Australian has reported that, following Ben Hunt’s decision to move to the Dragons in 2018, Brisbane had set their sights on making a play for Kane Elgey or Ashley Taylor from the Gold Coast Titans in 2019.

However, another option on the board for them is to secure Jack Bird this year as a potential partner for Anthony Milford in the halves, throwing another twist into the mix of Bird’s contract saga.

Bird was previously understood to have been deciding between either remaining loyal to the Cronulla Sharks, with whom he won the premiership last year, or accepting a big-money offer to join the struggling Newcastle Knights.

Bird is reportedly being offered nearly $1 million a year by the Knights. His offer from the Sharks is less, but would bring with it greater prospects of competitiveness and success than are currently available in Newcastle.

The current expectation is that Bird will reach a decision on his long-term future sometime next week, in the mean time focusing his energy on the Sharks’ grand final re-match with the Melbourne Storm this weekend.

“I’m not quite sure what I’m going to be doing next year,” Bird said regarding his contract last month.

“Obviously I want to stay at the Sharks. I love the club, I love the place and fingers crossed I stay here but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

“It’s a big decision. I made a new home here at the Sharks and if I was to leave it would break my heart. I want to stay here but it comes down to what’s best for myself and my family.”

Bird has played 54 matches for the Sharks since debuting in 2015, and made his first State of Origin appearance for the New South Wales Blues last year.