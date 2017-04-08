Force and Kings focused on Super Rugby survival

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

Players from the Western Force and Southern Kings will have more on their minds than just winning when they line up in Sunday’s Super Rugby clash at Perth’s nib Stadium.

Both the Force and Kings are in danger of being axed if the Super competition reverts to a 15-team format from next year.

The ongoing delay in a formal decision is causing increasing angst among players whose teams are on the chopping block.

The Force, Rebels, and Brumbies are sweating on their future in Australia, while South Africa’s Kings and Cheetahs are in the same boat.

If the competition is reduced to 15 teams, South Africa will axe two of its franchises, and Australia will shed one.

Force veteran Matt Hodgson said the uncertainty was frustrating.

“We’ve spoken about the decision from SANZAAR or the ARU for the past month, rather than talking about rugby,” Hodgson said.

“So it’s taking the attention away from what we’re doing.

“Ten-year-old kids (in WA) who are turning up to football on Saturdays – their pathway is through the National Rugby Championship and into the Force.

“And now they don’t know if it’s an option for them.

“Do they stay and play rugby and then go to the east coast? Or do they just pick up a different code? So we’re losing traction everywhere.”

Hodgson believes the uncertainty is harming the game.

“You’ve got so many rugby bodies out there, but no one wants to make a decision,” Hodgson said.

“It’s not only our lives in limbo, it’s also Australian rugby in limbo, and the whole Super competition.

“It was once seen as the best competition in the world and everyone wanted to play in it.

“But now people can’t sign in it because they don’t know what’s going on.”

The forner Wallaby has been at the Force since day one, and the veteran flanker is doing his best to ensure the franchise’s survival.

Hodgson and the rest of the player group will pool their money together to buy a chunk of shares in the ‘Own the Force’ campaign.

The Force are aiming to become Australia’s premier publicly-owned club through the campaign, but they need to raise at least $5 million over the next four months for it to go ahead, and they also need to survive the axe if the ARU decides to cut an Australian franchise.

The Force will be bolstered by the return of skipper Ben McCalman, who has been named on the bench in his first game back from a dislocated thumb.

The Kings will be without centre Waylon Murray (hamstring).