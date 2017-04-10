Should the NRL introduce a post-season transfer window?

The current system of player transfers is flawed. Dialogue around contract negotiations has become an ongoing distraction, and it’s impacting performance on the field.

The introduction of a free agency period would remove this distraction without hindering a player’s ability to achieve their fair market value.

I understand the fascination. Rugby league loves a transfer rumour. Our morbid curiosity pays Danny Weidler’s mortgage. But this year the appetite for innuendo is insatiable. The action on the field has taken a backseat to stories about the ‘Big Four’, and the recent availability of Cooper Cronk will only intensify this speculation.

I don’t blame the players. They’re simply operating within the framework dictated by the NRL. They aren’t setting out to populate James Hooper’s Twitter feed, it’s just an unavoidable consequence of doing business. But it comes at a cost.

Take Mitchell Moses for example. He’s an ascending player whose struggles on the field seem to directly correlate with increased media chatter around his contract. When questioned regarding his form, the young Tiger openly attributed his poor start to the season to difficulties with the mental side of his game. The anxiety surrounding his contract surely can’t be helping matters.

And Moses is hardly an isolated case. Wayne Bennett has conceded that contract talks are distracting Anthony Milford and impacting his performance, while former Tigers coach Jason Taylor agreed that the ongoing speculation around their future has affected the form of the ‘Big Four’.

A solution to this problem could be the introduction of a post-season free agency period, similar to the model used in the NFL. Prior to this period, players and agents would be permitted to negotiate contract extensions with their existing club, but would not be eligible to communicate with rival teams. However once the free agency period begins, it’s open season.

This would have several immediate benefits. First, clubs would be afforded the time to conduct an extensive review of their roster, and make recruitment decisions based on actual needs. The ability for clubs to negotiate exclusively with their own players would also encourage the development and retention of home grown talent.

Secondly, it would remove much of the distraction associated with in-season contract negotiations, and allow players to keep their focus on the field.

And finally, the NRL could leverage off the obvious interest in player transfers to create an additional opportunity for fan engagement after the conclusion of the season. The NFL does an exceptional job of hyping their Draft and Free Agency periods, creating a year-round news cycle. Both the NRL and its fans could benefit from a similar approach.

When recently approached about this topic, CEO Todd Greenberg was open to discussing a free agency period, but was sceptical as to whether it would have the backing of the players. “They enjoy free-trade at the moment and that’s a big part of their negotiation,” Greenberg said.

There are several potential hurdles to this approach, and convincing the players of its value may be the hardest to clear. The current system favours the players. Clubs are often forced to pay players above their market rate for fear of missing out. However I don’t think the introduction of a free agency period would adversely impact player value. If anything, the additional time and opportunity to impress teams could potentially drive up their value.

Another obstacle is time. Historically speaking, shifting clubs has been a long and complicated process, with players needing time to get their affairs in order. But times have changed. In others sports, players shift continents at the drop of a hat. So it’s a tad cheeky for players to suggest they need 12 months to relocate from Penrith to Manly.

A further issue would be enforceability. Rugby league was built on shonky back rooms deals, and agents will attempt to flout the rules at any given opportunity. It’s the job of the NRL to enforce these rules, and punish those who break them. Heavy financial penalties would quickly eradicate any shenanigans.

Concerns about player transfers aren’t new, and the NRL has made half-hearted attempts to fix the problem in the past. But with the saturating media coverage beginning to affect the on-field product, the league can’t ignore this issue any longer.

The introduction of a post-season free agency period is a solution that benefits players, clubs and fans alike.

Quarter season review

Hard to believe it, but the conclusion of Round 6 marks the quarter post of the 2017 NRL season. Here are some of the best bits so far.

Best Game – Round 1, Cowboys 20 def Raiders 16. An instant classic. End to end action in attack, bone-jarring collisions in defence, and even a couple of punches thrown. The game had something for everyone. And then that finish. Johnathan Thurston at his very best. It was a privilege to watch.

Worst Game – Round 6, Broncos 32 def Roosters 8. That was a junkie hot performance by the Roosters. No other team can look so good while playing so poorly. The Broncos weren’t great, but they didn’t have to be. A staggering 47 missed tackles, 11 errors and eight penalties by the Roosters ensured Brisbane were never out of the game.

Most Surprising Team – St George Illawarra Dragons. I doubt even Nostradamus would have included St George Illawarra in his pre-season multi. Yet the Dragons are breathing fire this season. The Red V have erupted to the tune of 163 points (27ppg) in only six games, which is the highest among any club in the competition. Can they keep it up?

Most Disappointing Team – Wests Tigers. What a mess. From the Tim Simona scandal, to the sacking of Jason Taylor, the ongoing drama surrounding the Big Four and the poor performances on the field; not even HBO could pack this much drama into six weeks of programming. Good luck Ivan.

Best trend – Less structure. Finally, the boys are actually playing some footy. More teams are adopting the old ‘play what’s in front of you’ approach, and the game is better for it.

Best Buy – Jamie Buhrer. Buhrer has given the Newcastle Knights respectability. His professional approach and consistent effort has served as the perfect template for an inexperienced forward pack. The Knights have been much more competitive in 2017, and Buhrer is a big reason why.

Worst Buy – Jamal Idris. I love Jamal Idris the person. His frank honesty and unique personality are in stark contrast to the clichéd conformity chorused by his compatriots. But he’s too nice for rugby league. He plays like a bloke that doesn’t like physical aggression, and is only on the field to fund his next pilgrimage.

Best Rookie – Coen Hess. I’ve got my suspicions that Paul Green has implemented some Mendelian methods in North Queensland. Coen Hess is such a physically imposing force, at times I think he was created from a Matt Scott buccal swab. Hess will slot straight onto the bench for Queensland, and haunt NSW for the next decade or so.

Best Coach – Paul McGregor. Mary has done an outstanding job with the Dragons. He was written off as a lame duck this season, just keeping the seat warm until a successor was named. But with the Dragons entrenched in the Top 8, McGregor is set to pen a contract extension.

Comeback Player – Billy Slater. Who else? The legendary Queenslander has silenced his critics and cast aside any doubts about whether he still has what it takes. Billy will waltz straight back into the Maroons line-up.

Most Disappointing Player – Jarryd Hayne. Not disappointing in terms of performance, but rather return on investment. Too much talk, not enough footy.

Most Valuable Player – Cody Walker. The spider riddled five eighth has been a constant threat for the vacillating Rabbitohs. Walker is sitting near the top of the charts for line breaks, line break assists and try assists, and his elastic running style makes him harder to capture than Malcolm Naden. No player has done more for his team in 2017.

5th Tackle Option

Here are five quick thoughts on the action from Round 6.

1. Outstanding win by the Tigers. In the face of such immense adversity, that win against the Cowboys will do wonders for the club. Nothing unites a team more than winning football games. Jason Taylor must be shaking his head somewhere.

2. Another strong performance from Matt Frawley. Just when you thought the Bulldogs’ halves situation couldn’t get any more convoluted, Frawley starts winning games. This is a perfect example of why I believe a free agency period would be beneficial. Let Canterbury see what they’ve got in Frawley, and make a decision once they’ve got all the facts.

3. Something’s still missing at Penrith. They have such a talented roster, with an enviable mix of youth and experience, but they lack leadership. While I believe that Matt Moylan will be an excellent captain one day, he isn’t there yet. For Penrith the take the next step in their development, I believe they need a veteran leader to help direct the team around the park.

4. Unbelievable effort by Nathan Ross against the Bulldogs. Ross latched onto a cross field kick from Trent Hodkinson, had his legs taken out from under him while airborne, yet still had the presence of mind to get the ball down. Remarkable stuff.

5. Horrible call against Manly on Saturday afternoon. While Cherry-Evans played his part in the incident, he was held off the ball, and the try should never have been awarded. Kudos to Trent Barrett for not imploding in the coach’s box. Imagine if it had been Craig Bellamy?