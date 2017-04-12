Eels captain Mannah believes Mitchell Moses would be a great signing

Parramatta co-captain Tim Mannah has welcomed the imminent signing of Mitchell Moses, describing the five-eighth as a great acquisition for the club.

While there has yet to be confirmation from either the Wests Tigers or Eels on a deal, Moses is widely believed to have agreed to terms to switch camps, possibly as soon as next week.

The Tigers last week released a statement saying they had denied the 22-year-old a request for a mid-season move after pulling out of negotiations with the burgeoning star.

The developments create a bizarre scenario ahead of the traditional Easter Monday clash between the two clubs, with Moses on Tuesday named to take on his future teammates.

Mannah praised the club’s recruitment of the former Eels junior but urged the playing squad not to get distracted by the transfer talk as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak.

“I think he’s going to be a great acquisition for our club. He’s very energetic and he’s got a real good footy head on him. I think he’s going to be great for us and the team in general,” he said.

“Obviously Mitchell, his management, our coach, our management, they can sort that out.

“For us, our role doesn’t change. We’ve got to go out there and play some good football. Regardless of who we’ve got, we’ve got to make sure we don’t get distracted on our footy.”

Moses’ pending arrival is likely to spell the end of Clint Gutherson’s experiment in the halves and return to the back line, possibly at fullback.

Main playmaker Corey Norman admitted it would be strange to be lining up against a player that could join them the following day, but liked the idea of linking with Moses in the future.

“He’s young and exciting. He’s been playing well as well,” he said.

“If he comes, it’d be good. It’d be weird, but look, we’re looking forward to playing him and the Tigers and trying to get a win.”