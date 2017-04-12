Emma McKeon set for big World Championships

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Lessons learned from the Rio Olympics have steeled Emma McKeon to become Australian swimming’s Iron Maiden at the world titles in Budapest.

McKeon qualified for her sixth event at July’s world titles after claiming her fourth straight national 200m freestyle crown in Brisbane on Tuesday night.

The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 1 minute 55.68 seconds at the national titles – almost three seconds and two body lengths ahead of 16-year-old runner-up Ariarne Titmus.

McKeon’s swim was the second fastest in the world in 2017 but outside her national record of 1:54.83.

The commanding win booked McKeon’s third individual world titles berth after finishing second in the 100m freestyle and claiming 100m butterfly gold.

McKeon will also feature in all three relays at Budapest.

“It’s the biggest program I have ever done,” McKeon said.

But the 22-year-old will draw on the mental toughness earned from a rollercoaster Rio ride to tackle her world titles workload.

At her first Olympics, McKeon bounced back from a shock 100m butterfly sixth placing to collect a well-earned 200m freestyle bronze.

“The biggest lesson from Rio was taking the disappointment of the 100m fly and coming back to come away with a 200m medal,” McKeon said.

“It showed I could change things around.

“I feel I have become a more resilient athlete.

“And backing up race after race just makes me a tougher competitor and person.”

McKeon finished ahead of surprise packet Titmus, the shock national 800m freestyle winner in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, dual world champion Mitch Larkin won his fourth consecutive national 100m backstroke title in 53.54 seconds but still felt he had plenty to prove under new coach Simon Cusack.

Larkin – the defending 100m and 200m backstroke world champion – was kicking himself after falling short of the Budapest qualifying mark in Tuesday night’s final.

He will still defend his 100m world title after booking his ticket to Hungary by claiming the national 200m title on Sunday night.

Larkin reckons he had not yet silenced the knockers over his shock post-Rio Olympic decision to switch to Cusack.

He left long-time mentor Michael Bohl after a disappointing Rio campaign where the favourite missed the 100m backstroke podium and was relegated to silver in the 200m.

“I don’t think that would have shut them up,” Larkin said of his 100m final swim in Brisbane.

“But Simon and I have big plans for world titles, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics – they will soon learn.”

Other winners on Tuesday night were Australian swim team’s oldest rookie 29-year-old Holly Barratt (50m backstroke), Brittany Elmslie (50m butterfly), Dan Cave (100m breaststroke) and Clyde Lewis (200m IM).