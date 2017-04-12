Juventus vs Barcelona: UCL quarter-final live scores, blog

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Juventus host Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Join The Roar from 4:45am (AEST) for live scores and commentary.

Coming off booking a spot in the Coppa Italia final, defeating Napoli 5-4 on aggregate, and a 2-nil win over Chievo in their last fixture, Serie A leaders Juventus are looking to continue their path to the treble when they host Barcelona.

Gonzalo Higuain has been the hero, scoring two goals in each game.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 17 Champions League home game, their best ever run in the competition.

The clash against Barcelona will be Juve’s fourth game in nine days, however the same applies for their opposition, so both sides could go into this game fatigued.

Barcelona’s La Liga chances took a big hit in their last fixture, losing 2-0 to Malaga in a game where Neymar was sent off.

The Spanish powerhouse has had an inconsistent run in all competitions by their standards, however have produced some moments of pure magic.

Their path to the quarter-final was not an easy one, after losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16.

Barcelona then came back to win 6-1 in the second leg to book a place in the next round, where the last kick of the game determined their fate.

The last time these two sides played was in the 2015 Champions League final. Ivan Rakitic got Barcelona ahead early, before Alvaro Morata equalised in the second half.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead shortly after, before Neymar nailed Juventus’ coffin injury time as Barcelona claimed the trophy in a 3-1 win in Berlin.

Prediction

Barcelona’s away form in all competitions hasn’t been the best, while Juventus seem virtually unbeatable in the Champions League in front of a home crowd.

Both sides will be tired, but expect slight favourites Juventus to grind out a win.

Juventus 1 – 0 Barcelona