 

WATCH: Scottish football team scores fastest goal ever

    A goal from the kick-off is one of the rarest events on a football pitch, but in the West Scotland Super League, Maryhill’s Gavin Stokes made it a reality.

    The shot launched over the stunned Clydebank defenders and past a leaping, out of position and off guard goalkeeper into the top left-hand corner of the net.

    The goal breaks the record for the fastest recorded in football history. It clocked in at 2.1 seconds, which breaks the old record of 2.2 seconds which was set by Vuk Bakic of Serbian side FK Dorcol.

    There have been five goals beating the three-second mark in recorded history with Damian Mori holding the Australian Football record with a 3.69 second goal for Adelaide United in a 1995 National Soccer League match against Sydney City.

    Maryhill went on to win the match 3-0.

