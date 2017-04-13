Aloisi praises young gun after Roar’s 2-1 ACL win

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi has held up the performance of young midfielder Joe Caletti in his side’s 2-1 victory against Kashima Antlers as evidence that Australian football is still producing top-quality young talent.

Sitting alongside Thomas Kristensen in front of the back four, Caletti put in a composed performance against the J.League champions as Brisbane denied the visitors many clear opportunities from open play before a nervy last 11 minutes after Ryota Nagaki pulled one back.

Caletti, 18, only made his debut in February but skipper Matt McKay’s subsequent injury has led to a prolonged run in the side.

With McKay only an outside chance at best to recover from his knee injury in time for the A-League finals, the Roar will rely on Caletti to continue this form for the rest of the campaign.

Offering up such an impressive display in just his 10th match of senior football against veteran Mitsuo Ogasawara, a man with 55 Japan caps and World Cup experience to his name, led his manager to cite Caletti as evidence that those who predict a dearth of future Socceroos stars are misguided.

“Don’t underestimate what the young players gained from tonight,” Aloisi said.

“Joe Caletti hadn’t hit doubled figures yet in senior football and he’s up against a midfielder with a lot of experience and top quality player and Joey didn’t look out of place at all.

“A lot of people question the Australian quality coming through, Joey clearly shows we have quality coming through.”