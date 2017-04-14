Josh Reynolds leads Bulldogs to scrappy victory over Rabbitohs

How to score a clutch try on the last tackle

Josh Reynolds has responded to questions about his future by guiding Canterbury to a 24-9 NRL win over South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on Friday.

With the Bulldogs being linked to off-contract superstars Kieran Foran and Cooper Cronk, Reynolds’ future at Belmore is up in the air.

However, he put in a compelling case for a contract extension, scoring one try, saving one and setting up another as the Bulldogs notched their third win in a row on Good Friday.

After the Rabbitohs took a 9-8 lead into halftime, it was Reynolds who wrenched back the momentum for his side.

First, he ran down Souths halfback Adam Reynolds just inches from the line before minutes later playing a key role in his side taking the lead.

He drifted across field, sending Brenko Lee inside, who popped it to Josh Jackson for the Bulldogs’ go-ahead try to make it 14-9 in the 63rd minute.

Coach Des Hasler looks set to shuffle No.7 Moses Mbye between the halves and hooker, after back-up playmaker Matt Frawley was brought on in the 25th minute and combined beautifully with Reynolds.

It also raises questions about No.9 Michael Lichaa’s future, after he spent the final 55 minutes on the bench.

Reynolds didn’t have it all his own way, however – Souths fullback Alex Johnston scored the opening try when he burnt the Bulldogs No.6 for speed to run 55m and cross in the corner.

But Reynolds’ reply was swift and five minutes later he grubbered for the in-goal and when Johnston left it bounce, he snuck under the Rabbitohs No.1’s guard to ground it inches from the dead-ball line.

It appeared the teams would go in to the sheds locked at 8-8, however, when Dogs skipper James Graham threw it over the sideline from the kick-off, Adam Reynolds booted a field goal from the ensuing scrum to give Souths a 9-8 lead.

After Jackson’s try, the momentum was with the Bulldogs with Kerrod Holland and Josh Morris running in tries in the final 14 minutes.

Souths captain Sam Burgess will have a nervous wait on his hand after being penalised for a shoulder charge on Greg Eastwood and is in danger of missing next week’s clash with Brisbane.

His brother George Burgess could also be in hot water after appearing to throw an elbow at Aiden Tolman late in the game, just a week after returning from a two-week suspension for a similar offence.