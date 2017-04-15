Cheetahs vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This late Easter Saturday night game sees the Chiefs travelling to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs. Join The Roar from 11.05pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 8 match from South Africa.
Both sides are coming off losses in their most recent matches, ironically against the same side, the Stormers, the Cheetahs losing heavily at Newlands before their bye last round while the Chiefs were defeated at the same venue last weekend in arguably the match of the Super Rugby season to date.
The Chiefs however, are in a far better position leading into this round, the Stormers lost the first of the season and sit third in their conference while the Cheetahs, though currently in second place on their conference ladder, are a staggering 17 points off the first placed Stormers, barely halfway through the season.
While the Chiefs look odds on to get back to their winning ways, the Cheetahs have regularly proved to be a tough opponent on their home patch and are a side that revel in an open style match and are sure to have a decent crack at their highly regarded opponents. With the Chiefs well renowned for their attacking play, we should be in for a highly entertaining match this evening.
Of all the matchups to keep an eye on, the clash between the opposing sets of wingers today could prove to be the most exciting with speedsters Raymond Rhule and Sergeal Petersen for the Cheetahs up against James Lowe and Toni Pulu for the Chiefs.
Plenty of flair and skill to keep an eye on there out wide while the battle at openside sees two Internationals in Teboho Mahoje up against Sam Cane, their individual contributions sure to go a long way to deciding the outcome of this clash.
Prediction
Chiefs by 26. I expect the Chiefs will be highly motivated after their loss last week and will win comfortably enough given the experience and control they possess, particularly within their halves.
11:41pm
Diggercane said | 11:41pm | ! Report
Cruden, from the sideline, converts!!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 7
11:41pm
Rugby Tragic said | 11:41pm | ! Report
Well one back
11:40pm
Diggercane said | 11:40pm | ! Report
Mohoje off for a concussion test…..Jordaan the replacement…
28′ Chiefs lineout, 5 out, won, they maul, static, TKB runs the blind, out to Pulu who dives for the CORNER………………….HE IS THERE!!! TRY AWARDED, CHIEFS PULL ONE BACK HERE!!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 5
11:38pm
Diggercane said | 11:38pm | ! Report
Mohoje back up…..
11:37pm
Diggercane said | 11:37pm | ! Report
Injury break here, concern for Mohoje…..
11:36pm
Diggercane said | 11:36pm | ! Report
27′ Chiefs lineout from the penalty, 5 out, won, Messam around the front, one out, Cane a run, Seu a charge, Pulu, to Leitch, loose pass, Cheetahs knock on into touch!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 0
11:35pm
Diggercane said | 11:35pm | ! Report
26′ Cheetahs scrum, freekick Chiefs, taken quickly, spread, wide to Pulu, Penalty Chiefs! Deliberate knock down by a Cheetah!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 0
11:33pm
Diggercane said | 11:33pm | ! Report
25′ Cheetahs lineout, 5 from their line, won, box kick, not out, MaCkenzie, to Pulu, 35 out, Lowe now, forward offload!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 0
11:32pm
Diggercane said | 11:32pm | ! Report
24′ Cheetahs lineout from the penalty, 15 from halfway, won, spread wide to Rhule, on the outside, inside to Venter, chip kick, Chiefs are back, wide to Lowe who kicks, beauty here, finds touch 5 out!
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 0
11:31pm
Rugby Tragic said | 11:31pm | ! Report
Chiefs still are waiting for their first penalty I believe
11:35pm
biltongbek said | 11:35pm | ! Report
It an SA revferee, he is supposed to help the Cheetahs 😉
11:30pm
Diggercane said | 11:30pm | ! Report
23′ Cruden, deep, Blommetjies takes, spread wide, Cheetahs running everything, ohh, Penalty Cheetahs! Lowe slapped a pass down.
CHEETAHS 24
CHIEFS 0