Cheetahs vs Chiefs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This late Easter Saturday night game sees the Chiefs travelling to Bloemfontein to play the Cheetahs. Join The Roar from 11.05pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 8 match from South Africa.

Both sides are coming off losses in their most recent matches, ironically against the same side, the Stormers, the Cheetahs losing heavily at Newlands before their bye last round while the Chiefs were defeated at the same venue last weekend in arguably the match of the Super Rugby season to date.

The Chiefs however, are in a far better position leading into this round, the Stormers lost the first of the season and sit third in their conference while the Cheetahs, though currently in second place on their conference ladder, are a staggering 17 points off the first placed Stormers, barely halfway through the season.

While the Chiefs look odds on to get back to their winning ways, the Cheetahs have regularly proved to be a tough opponent on their home patch and are a side that revel in an open style match and are sure to have a decent crack at their highly regarded opponents. With the Chiefs well renowned for their attacking play, we should be in for a highly entertaining match this evening.

Of all the matchups to keep an eye on, the clash between the opposing sets of wingers today could prove to be the most exciting with speedsters Raymond Rhule and Sergeal Petersen for the Cheetahs up against James Lowe and Toni Pulu for the Chiefs.

Plenty of flair and skill to keep an eye on there out wide while the battle at openside sees two Internationals in Teboho Mahoje up against Sam Cane, their individual contributions sure to go a long way to deciding the outcome of this clash.

Join us from 11:05pm (AEST) as we cover the match live here on The Roar and do not be shy on leaving your comments below as the match unfolds!

Prediction

Chiefs by 26. I expect the Chiefs will be highly motivated after their loss last week and will win comfortably enough given the experience and control they possess, particularly within their halves.