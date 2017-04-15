Dockers defeat Demons in AFL classic

Demons let Aaron Sandilands know all about it as Jake Spencer goals

The Fremantle Dockers have come away from the MCG with a two-point victory against the Melbourne Demons to make it back-to-back wins.

It was a tight contest in the first quarter with only Melbourne’s poor kicking putting them behind, being down by three at the end of one.

Both teams traded goals up until about ten minutes to go in the second quarter when Melbourne put on a spurt of five goals in a row, led by Jeff Garlett who ended with three and was manic with his pressure up forward early.

Lachie Neale kicked one after the siren to bring the margin back to 21 points but it looked like Melbourne were going to run away at half time.

Things changed big time in the third quarter. Fremantle kicked seven goals to nothing and had blown the game wide open. Neale was instrumental in the comeback, kicking four goals for the game along side fellow midfielder David Mundy who kicked three.

The final term was nothing but chaos. As you would have hoped Melbourne got back into the game and even hit the front late on when Viney took a strong contested mark to put them up by three with two minutes to play.

Cam Mccarthy kicked the winner with a minute to play as the ball spilt out the back and he got his boot to the ball to put the away side ahead. James Harmes had a long range shot with seconds left to play but only managed a point.

The suspensions of Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis are still costing the team as they both may have changed the result of the previous two weeks.

It looked all doom and gloom after the first two rounds but you must give credit to Ross Lyon for bringing in the youth and turning things around with Fremantle now two and two, with a strong push looking possible.

Final score

Melbourne Demons 15.14 104

Fremantle Dockers 16.10 106