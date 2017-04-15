Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Top takes on bottom as Sydney FC host the Newcastle Jets at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live scores and for heated discussion in our live blog!
Its been a fairytale season for Sydney FC… the same can’t really be said for their opponents this afternoon – the Newcastle Jets.
Earlier in the season, the Jets were looking solid. Heading towards a potential top six finish and looking as though their fortunes were finally turning around. However, lately it has been an absolute nightmare run for the Novocastrians, who haven’t been in the winners circle since Round 18! Their last victory came as they bested Melbourne City 2-1 on January 27.
Contrastingly, Sydney have not been beaten since Round 20 – when the Sky Blues succumbed to their first derby defeat to the Wanderers in over 1000 days. Since then, they’ve been in devastating form and it seems as though no one can stop them.
This match takes on a slightly different meaning for each of these sides. The Sky Blues’ minor premiership victory was wrapped up weeks ago, however, a win here would see them break the Brisbane Roar’s record points total for a single season.
On the other hand a win for the Jets could see them avoid taking the wooden spoon back to Newcastle – providing Adelaide or the Central Coast slip up.
Historically, the Jets stand little chance of an upset victory here. Sydney have emerged victorious over Newcastle in each of their last seven meetings, while they’re undefeated in the last 12 meetings – keeping 10 clean sheets in that time!
Their form lines couldn’t be more juxtaposed, while the stats continue to weigh heavily against the Jets, including the fact that they have failed to keep a single clean sheet away from home this season.
Sydney FC will welcome back choice central midfield duo Josh Brillante and Brandon O’Neill – who both missed last week’s draw with the Wellington Phoenix through suspension, while Sky Blues fans will also be hoping midfield dynamo Milos Ninkovic makes a return from injury.
Its a seemingly insurmountable task for the Jets at Allianz on Saturday afternoon. Sydney have been far too good for everyone else of late and the exact opposite can be said of their opponents.
Prediction:
Sydney FC 4-0 Newcastle Jets
5:38pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:38pm | ! Report
There’s 41 A-League points between these sides heading into this one…
But that doesn’t count for much as the sides line up to take to the park here.
Will the form line ring true? Or will Sydney be humbled in their pursuit of history?
5:35pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:35pm | ! Report
We’re not far away from kick off now, so stay with me as I bring you all the action from Allianz Stadium as the furthest extremities of the table meet in the final round.
5:32pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:32pm | ! Report
Well, it is tough to see the Jets competing with Sydney FC this evening.
Sydney’s dominance is well documented and a win here would see hem record the highest A-League points total of all time. A goal for Bobo would see him set a new mark for most goals in a regular season for the Sky Blues – surpassing the man he replaced as their marquee man this year, Marc Janko.
The Jets must win today to avoid the wooden spoon. They really have been off the park of late as they have been flown past by the likes of Adelaide United and even the woeful Central Coast Mariners.
Do you believe the Jets can somehow get up here???
5:30pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:30pm | ! Report
Team News:
Wayne Brown returns to skipper the Jets today following a week off with suspension and the Englishman is really the only major change for a struggling Newcastle side this afternoon.
The Jets will line up in a 4-3-3 formation.
Newcastle Jets: (4-3-3)
Duncan
Hoffman Mullen Jackson Vujica
Ugarkovic Brown Kantarovski
Nabbout Nordstrand Hoole
SUBS: Cowburn, Haliti, Poljak, Koutroumbis, Arcaba
5:26pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:26pm | ! Report
Team News:
Sydney FC welcome back their everpresent midfield duo with Josh Brillante and Brandon O’Neill returning from suspension following last week’s 1-1 draw with the Wellington Phoenix. Perhaps the biggest in for the Sky Blues is talismanic midfielder Milos Ninkovic who missed last week with a bout of illness – the Serbian is tipped as the favourite to take out the A-League’s player of the year award this season.
David Carney misses out to make room for Ninkovic, as captain Alex Brosque pushes out wide. Dimitrijevic returns to the bench while Rhyan Grant returns to his usual fullback slot following a week in central midfield.
Sydney FC (4-2-3-1)
Vukovic
Grant Wilkinson Buijs Zullo
Brillante O’Neill
Holosko Ninkovic Brosque
Bobo
SUBS: Redmayne, Dimitrijevic, Ibini, Carney, Simon
5:22pm
Jake Rosengarten said | 5:22pm | ! Report
Hello and welcome to this final round A-League clash between Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets.
It seems an epic mismatch. With first placed Sydney FC looking to put the icing on a near perfect campaign – the spoils of which they will reap today as they are presented with the Premiers plate. The Jets are looking to spoil the party as they endeavour to avoid the wooden spoon, however they haven’t looked like it in recent weeks – in fact, they haven’t won for almost three months!!
Can Mark Jones’ men pull off the biggest upset of the season on its final day?
Let your thoughts be known in the comments section as I bring you all the action from Allianz Stadium!