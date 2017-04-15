Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Top takes on bottom as Sydney FC host the Newcastle Jets at Allianz Stadium. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live scores and for heated discussion in our live blog!

Its been a fairytale season for Sydney FC… the same can’t really be said for their opponents this afternoon – the Newcastle Jets.

Earlier in the season, the Jets were looking solid. Heading towards a potential top six finish and looking as though their fortunes were finally turning around. However, lately it has been an absolute nightmare run for the Novocastrians, who haven’t been in the winners circle since Round 18! Their last victory came as they bested Melbourne City 2-1 on January 27.

Contrastingly, Sydney have not been beaten since Round 20 – when the Sky Blues succumbed to their first derby defeat to the Wanderers in over 1000 days. Since then, they’ve been in devastating form and it seems as though no one can stop them.

This match takes on a slightly different meaning for each of these sides. The Sky Blues’ minor premiership victory was wrapped up weeks ago, however, a win here would see them break the Brisbane Roar’s record points total for a single season.

On the other hand a win for the Jets could see them avoid taking the wooden spoon back to Newcastle – providing Adelaide or the Central Coast slip up.

Historically, the Jets stand little chance of an upset victory here. Sydney have emerged victorious over Newcastle in each of their last seven meetings, while they’re undefeated in the last 12 meetings – keeping 10 clean sheets in that time!

Their form lines couldn’t be more juxtaposed, while the stats continue to weigh heavily against the Jets, including the fact that they have failed to keep a single clean sheet away from home this season.

Sydney FC will welcome back choice central midfield duo Josh Brillante and Brandon O’Neill – who both missed last week’s draw with the Wellington Phoenix through suspension, while Sky Blues fans will also be hoping midfield dynamo Milos Ninkovic makes a return from injury.

Its a seemingly insurmountable task for the Jets at Allianz on Saturday afternoon. Sydney have been far too good for everyone else of late and the exact opposite can be said of their opponents.

Prediction:

Sydney FC 4-0 Newcastle Jets

Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for live scores and to participate in our live blog.