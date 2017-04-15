There’s an upset brewing in the upcoming Anzac Test

The Anzac Test between Australia and New Zealand is less than a month away on May 5, but with State of Origin already claiming headlines despite being on May 31, it’s time to start talking about the international Test.

Last year was a dour game. A big factor of that was New Zealand having a woeful attack with Tohu Harris, who is normally a second rower, playing at five-eighth.

This year the Anzac Test match will be a much more even and thrilling game.

I will be barracking for the Kangaroos in this year’s Test but the New Zealand team with a different coach and different spine are in with a real shot to beat Australia and spring an upset.

Australia has lost two key players with Greg Inglis and Matt Scott both missing because of ACL injuries, while Johnathan Thurston is in doubt with a calf injury.

Dane Gagai could replace Inglis, Andrew Fifita could replace Scott and if Thurston is ruled out Anthony Milford or Michael Morgan could replace him. All are quality players but aren’t as elite or proven as those that might need replacing.

The Kiwis last year were missing players like Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Simon Mannering and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves with injury, and Issac Luke who was dropped from last year’s Anzac Test. This year all those players will be returning and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and Issac Luke have immediately gelled at club level with the Warriors which has resulted in two wins on the trot.

This could form a frightening Kiwi spine that will spark their attack with Jason Taumalolo who has run over 200 metres in all four games he has played in and Jordan Rapana who is the top try scorer with seven tries.

The best possible 17 that coach David Kidwell could pick are as follows:

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

2. Jordan Rapana

3. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

4. Jordan Kahu

5. Jason Nightingale

6. Kieran Foran

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Issac Luke

10. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11. Tohu Harris

12. Jason Taumalolo

13. Simon Mannering

14. Kodi Nikorima

15. Manu Ma’u

16. Adam Blair

17. Corey Harawira-Naera

This is an excellent team that could still change because of injuries and form, but New Zealand’s spine is much better than they were last year and they’re a serious chance of defeating Australia in Canberra on May 5.

The Australian team are the recent winners of the Four Nations and are World Cup favourites. Their spine could still consist of four future immortals with Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, and Cameron Smith depending on availability.

These factors will lead to the upcoming Anzac Test being very entertaining to watch and should be the focus of the rugby league world in the next three weeks.