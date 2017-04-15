Vettel fastest in Bahrain Formula 1 practice

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was fastest in Bahrain Grand Prix practice on Friday with the joint Formula One championship leader comfortably quicker than his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo was the third quickest man on track on the opening day behind Vettel and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Ricciardo was third in the evening session after being second fastest in the morning, with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen fourth after his afternoon session went up in smoke, the Finn abandoning his smoking car and trudging off in the desert heat.

Champions Mercedes had been more focused on longer runs with heavier fuel loads in the searing afternoon heat, with Bottas only 14th, but sped up in more representative race conditions.

The Mercedes pair did more laps than anyone, however, with Hamilton completing 28 and Bottas 27 in the afternoon compared to Vettel’s total of 21 and then 35 each in the later session.

Ricciardo’s Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen was third and eighth fastest.