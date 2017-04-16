Bulls vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

Roar LIVE: Save the Force! And how the ARU has failed Australian rugby

The Bulls, after a shock 21-20 defeat against the Sunwolves, will be desperate for a win when take on an impressive Jaguares who are also on the hunt for a win, at Loftus Versveld. Join The Roar for live score updates and a blog starting from 3:30am AEST.

The struggling Bulls have only won one game out of the six they have played so far in the Super Rugby campaign.

They are returning from a shocking defeat to the Sunwolves, and heading into this game they will be well under pressure against a competitive Jaguares.

The men from Pretoria are certainly out of contention for a Super Rugby playoff spot as they are well outside the top 10 of the combined logs.

The Blue Bulls will be bolstered by the return of their general, Handre Pollard, who is looking to get back his form.

Piet van Zyl and Jesse Kriel return at scrumhalf and fullback respectively, while Rudy Paige and Warrick Gelant drop to the bench.

This game should make for an interesting scrum contest, with Pierre Schoeman, Adriaan Strauss and Trevor Nyakane against Lucas Noguera, Augusti n Creevy and Ramiro Harrera in a scrumming contest.

Coach Paul Perez made has made five changes to the team that lost against the Sharks, most notably Nicolas Sanchez being dropped to the bench and Santiago Gonzales Iglesias taking his spot. Emiliano Boffelli and Santiago both come on on the wing.

In the Forwards, Guido Petti comes in at lock for the injured Matias Alemanno, while flanker Rodrigo Baez replaces Tomas Lezana.

Prediction

The Jaguares are holding an advantage over the Blue Bulls, beating them 29-11 last year, and they have only lost twice against in the last seven encounters against a South African franchise.

The Bulls have a strong record home record against overseas opposition winning all of their last five games, and with a much stronger backline this week the home side should edge out the visitors by 5 points.