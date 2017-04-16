McGregor: Dragons still learning

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor says his team were in foreign territory in Saturday’s close win over North Queensland – and not just because they are on top of the NRL ladder.

The early contender for coach of the year admits his team were taught a lesson in how to pound opposition teams into submission after almost squandering a 24-point halftime lead.

Instead, the Dragons were forced to dig deep to hold out a fast-finishing Cowboys side – minus Johnathan Thurston and Jake Granville – who got to within six points of stealing a famous win.

Not since midway through Wayne Bennett’s final year as coach had the Red V came out of the dressing room at halftime holding such a lofty advantage at the break.

“I think it’s a good learning (curve) for us. We haven’t been in that position, to be in front by that scoreline. I thought our intent was good,” McGregor said after the match.

“I just don’t think collectively we have done it together, we went one out a little bit too much with the footy when we had it and without it we didn’t control any of the tackles.

“Look, this competition’s pretty tough so we’ll take the two points and we’ll learn from what we done right and we’ll certainly improve on what we done wrong.”

Skipper Gareth Widdop, who scored a try and played a hand in three others, conceded they needed to be more ruthless in backing up their initial first half effort.

“We’ve got a game plan to stick to and a style we want to play. We just didn’t do it, and didn’t defend the way we usually defend,” Widdop said.

“We knew we had a good lead and that was a test, to go out and back what we did in the first half, which we didn’t do, which is a learning curve and we need to get better in that area.”

McGregor said he was pleased for his players to be rewarded with success early in the season after being widely criticised for a poor showing in 2016, particularly in attack.

After seven rounds, his team are now averaging a league-high 27 points and are occupying top spot on the competition table in consecutive weeks for the first time in three years.

“They’ve had to face a lot of adversity through what happened last year. They went to work late last year and the guys who come back from the tour early this year,” he said.

“The work they’ve done, I got the pleasure of seeing that every day, so it doesn’t surprise me with their efforts when they play on the weekend.

“To get the rewards and celebrate like they are at the moment, it’s enjoyable, it really is.”