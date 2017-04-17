Timani cops four-week Super Rugby ban

Cooper's vision sets up Reds' length of the field try

Melbourne Rebels back-rower Lopeti Timani has been suspended for four weeks by the SANZAAR judiciary for a knee to the head of Brumbies lock Rory Arnold.

The flanker was cited for the incident in the 17th minute of the Rebels’ 19-17 Super Rugby win at AAMI Park on Saturday and copped a yellow card.

Timani pleaded guilty to the charge and has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including May 13.

The ban could’ve been as long as eight weeks but the panel took into account Timani’s good disciplinary record and his apology to Arnold.

“The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play, which involved an intentional, but glancing, strike to an opponent’s head… merited a mid range entry point of 8 weeks,” the statement read.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player’s excellent judicial record, his on-field apology to the opposing player, his remorse and his early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 4 weeks.”