GWS Giants still chasing first win at the Sydney Cricket Ground

It’s one of the few firsts Greater Western Sydney still have left to achieve, as they strive to turn the SCG from their house of AFL horrors to a a field of dreams.

GWS have lost all four of their matches to the Sydney Swans at their arch rivals home base, heading into Saturday’s 12th Harbour City battle.

The smallest margin between the two sides at the iconic venue has been 21 points.

However, there has only been one real SCG hiding for the Giants, who suffered a 129-point defeat on their first visit there in 2013.

“I don’t even remember that, Giants’ co-captain Callan Ward said.

The rugged midfielder certainly doesn’t need his memory jogged about the Giants overall record at the ground though, having played in all of the Giants’ matches there.

He was understandably keen to break that duck and add to the growing list of club firsts accumulated by GWS in their brief history.

“For sure, we’re in it to win it, we’re not coming out here to lose, we’re obviously trying to win the game,” Ward said.

‘We’ve been ticking off heaps of firsts and played here four times and haven’t won, so it would be nice to get a win this weekend.”

“We have to play good basic footy and play hard tough footy.”

GWS won the last two games against the Swans, first at Spotless Stadium by 42 points and then by 36 in their qualifying final clash at ANZ Stadium.

Swans vice-captain Luke Parker admitted that loss hadn’t been totally erased from his memory bank and still hurt at times.

“We know they are a strong club and you probably move on from the year before.

“What you take way from that game is the style of football they play.

“It’s a fierce brand of football and we know that we need to bring it for four quarters.”

The ferocity of the derby is something the Giants really relish according to Ward.

“We love playing the Swans because the brand of footy is so fierce and so intense,” he said.