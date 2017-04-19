Neil Henry faces tough selection call as Hayne return draws closer

Spectacular try caps off superb half for the Tigers

The return of Jarryd Hayne was supposed to spell the end of Gold Coast coach Neil Henry’s troubles.

But the Titans mentor admits Hayne’s possible round eight return from a five-week ankle injury has created another headache.

Hayne must get through Wednesday’s training session unscathed to be considered for Saturday night’s NRL clash in Cronulla.

However, Henry was hopeful of welcoming back the star fullback even if it ensured a tough selection call on Tyrone Roberts.

The Titans coach said he had not been forced to fast track Hayne’s injury return because of Roberts’ form at fullback.

Now Hayne’s return is looming, Henry is scratching his head over who will wear the No.1 jersey against the Sharks.

“It is a tough one,” he said.

“I think Tyrone Roberts has been doing a good job there at fullback.

“(But) Jarryd says he is keen to play in that position.

“We will have to look at our bench because he (Roberts) has some utility value there as well.

“Maybe we can rotate him at fullback, who knows?”

Off contract Roberts has been the Gold Coast’s Mr Fixit during their horror injury run, playing at fullback, hooker, centre and the wing after losing his starting halves position to pivot Kane Elgey.

But Roberts has been a standout since slotting into fullback three weeks ago, ensuring a tough selection call for Henry.

“Jarryd has progressed quite well which we knew he would after he got the pain and swelling out of his ankle,” Henry said.

“If he’s keen to play and gets through some ball work (on Wednesday) and a bit of contact he will be in the team somewhere.”

The Titans’ injury list is finally getting shorter after Henry named Dale Copley (back), Chris Grevsmuhl (groin), Kevin Proctor (hamstring), Konrad Hurrell (calf) and Joe Greenwood (concussion) in his 21-strong squad.

Besides Hayne, Henry will also run the rule over Proctor and Hurrell at training this week after the pair were considered “touch and go” for the Sharks clash.

“We would love to have all three play but then you run the risk of starting three players who are at 80 per cent,” Henry said.

“But if they put their hand up and they are right to go we will take them, we will play all three.”