Thomas Broich set to leave Brisbane Roar

Since 2010 German midfielder Thomas Broich has been a fixture at Brisbane Roar. At the end of the current A-League season that partnership ends.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach player revealed to News Corp Australia he will leave the club after they couldn’t guarantee him a new deal.

“He (Roar coach John Aloisi) said at this point he didn’t know whether he could offer me a new deal and how much he could offer me, so it left me in a really uncertain position,” Broich told The Courier Mail.

“While I totally respect that the club has to do what is has to do, I just cannot be in that kind of position.

“I thanked John for his honesty and made my call.”

The 36-year-old Broich hinted that his age may have played a part in the club’s decision-making process, before saying he was unsure where he would play next season.

“I understand about the club going forward. I’m 36 years old so if they want to go for a younger player, then fair enough, I’m not going to stand in anyone’s way,” Broich said.

“That’s just the reality that I have to live with now.

“I’m obviously a bit sad. I’ve loved my time here, and it’s coming to an end. All good things have to come to an end eventually.”

Broich has won three A-League championships with the Roar and two Premiers’ Plates and will be hoping he can get a fourth championship this season.

The Roar kickoff their finals campaign by hosting Western Sydney at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.