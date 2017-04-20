TELL US: Who should be the Origin halves and fullbacks for Game 1?

Spectacular try caps off superb half for the Tigers

State of Origin is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start arguing about team selections.

We’ve got resident Roar Expert Mary Konstantonopolous joining us in the offices for this week’s Roar LIVE to try to help us wade through the minefield that is Origin selections.

While selections have seemed to purely be a problem for New South Wales over the past decade, injuries to the great Greg Inglis and workhorse Matt Scott has meant Maroons selectors will be under the pump a bit as well this year.

Tell us in the comments who’s impressed you over the first seven rounds of footy and who you’d pick for the crucial first game on May 31.

Has James Tedesco done enough to keep Tom Trbojevic and Matt Moylan at bay?

Do the Blues stick with Adam Reynolds, as they did in the first two games last year, or is it time to hand the reigns back to Mitchell Pearce?

For Queensland, Billy Slater or Darius Boyd – who takes the number one jersey?

Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk are surely due for a loss soon… right? Is that absolutely nonsensical line of logic enough for you to dump two of the surest things in Origin?

Let us know!

Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.