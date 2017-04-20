TELL US: Who should be the Origin halves and fullbacks for Game 1?

State of Origin is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start arguing about team selections.
We’ve got resident Roar Expert Mary Konstantonopolous joining us in the offices for this week’s Roar LIVE to try to help us wade through the minefield that is Origin selections.
While selections have seemed to purely be a problem for New South Wales over the past decade, injuries to the great Greg Inglis and workhorse Matt Scott has meant Maroons selectors will be under the pump a bit as well this year.
Tell us in the comments who’s impressed you over the first seven rounds of footy and who you’d pick for the crucial first game on May 31.
Has James Tedesco done enough to keep Tom Trbojevic and Matt Moylan at bay?
Do the Blues stick with Adam Reynolds, as they did in the first two games last year, or is it time to hand the reigns back to Mitchell Pearce?
For Queensland, Billy Slater or Darius Boyd – who takes the number one jersey?
Jonathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk are surely due for a loss soon… right? Is that absolutely nonsensical line of logic enough for you to dump two of the surest things in Origin?
Let us know!
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
April 20th 2017 @ 12:55pm
Riley Pettigrew said | April 20th 2017 @ 12:55pm | ! Report
New South Wales Blues – Maloney and Pearce for the halves, Tedesco for fullback.
1. James Tedesco, 2. Tom Trbojevic, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Joseph Leilua, 5. Jarryd Hayne, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Peter Wallace, 10. Ryan James, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Tyson Frizell, 13. Wade Graham
14. Jack Bird, 15. Josh Jackson, 16. David Klemmer, 17. Junior Paulo
Jake Trbojevic, Shannon Boyd and Andrew Fifita in the extended squad.
Queensland Maroons – Thurston and Cronk for the halves, Boyd for fullback with Morgan off the bench.
1. Darius Boyd, 2. Billy Slater, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Justin O’Neill, 5. Corey Oates, 6. Johnathan Thurston, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (c), 10. Felise Kaufusi, 11. Matt Gillett, 12. Sam Thaiday, 13. Josh McGuire
14. Michael Morgan, 15. Gavin Cooper, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Josh Papalii
Ethan Lowe, Daly Cherry-Evans and Anthony Milford in the extended squad.
April 20th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Haradasun said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
Already?!
Wallace is an interesting choice. He wouldn’t let anyone down and the cupboard is pretty bare otherwise! Mckinnes would be the other contender. See my last point below but is it possible for the selectors to do something out of the box and play Reynolds or pearce at 9?
Hope they go with Maloney and Reynolds and would seem the logical choice.
Re your backrow Riley, you would need a proper middle forward instead of Graham. Klemmer or Jurbo would be my pick and put graham on the edge to terrorize JT. Cordner the other and Frizell to the bench. Otherwise wouldn’t complain with that forward pack.
I hope that they just dont load up the bench with edge 2nd row forwards. Cordner Jackson, Frizzel, Graham, can all play 80 mins so you dont need 4 of them!
I think Moylan is FB or nothing. He is a talented footballer but tedesco and Turbo are ahead of him right now. And playing players out of position never ever works.
April 20th 2017 @ 1:15pm
Agent11 said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:15pm | ! Report
Surely there is someone better than Wallace? I would try J. Reynolds at hooker or Peats.
April 20th 2017 @ 1:40pm
NQC Vincent Hugh said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
Api, Peats or McInnes would really be your most likely options. Jeynolds was touted but there has been murmuring about him having shoulder issues which may not stand up to extra tackling in Origin, so IDK if you want to risk that.
April 20th 2017 @ 1:32pm
NQC Vincent Hugh said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
As a QLDer pick Pearce and Keary. As a NSWman pick BBQ and AReyn. Fullback should be Tedesco, or if hes injured, Moylan.
For QLD, Fullback will be Boyd, halves will be JT and Cronk. If JT is injured, Morgan will come in.
April 20th 2017 @ 1:51pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
Game 1 at Suncorp
QLD
1. D Boyd
6. C Cronk
7. DCE (if JT out)
9. C Smith
NSW
1. J Dugan (only for Game 1 – Teddy for Game 2 at Sydney)
6. J Maloney
7. A Reynolds
9. M Pearce
April 20th 2017 @ 1:58pm
andrew said | April 20th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
“State of Origin is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start arguing about team selections. ”
a) It is still six weeks away, so not really just around the corner
b) It can be too early to talk Origin selections
c) The answer is who ever is playing best in 6 weeks time (okay 5 weeks time).