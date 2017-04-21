Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders have started to hit form and will be pushing for a spot in the top four when they host a Manly Sea Eeagles outfit trying to stop a two-game slide. Join The Roar for live scores> and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
The Raiders were looking down the barrel of an awful start to the season, but they have resurrected things with three straight victories.
While they are yet to hit top form, the wins have seen a side on the improve with every passing week and they undoubtedly played their best all-around game at home against the New Zealand Warriors last Saturday.
After victories over the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans where the scoreboard was more convincing than the performance, their defence was put to the test last week and came up with a solid effort.
The Warriors threw plenty at them, particularly in the game’s early going, but they only let in two tries before skipping away in the second half, their right-side attack featuring Joseph Leilua and and Jordan Rapana running rampant.
Given Manly’s defensive effort over the last fortnight, leaking 65 points across the two games, it could be another dominant showing for the green machine.
The Raiders come into this contest unchanged.
Manly, as mentioned have struggled defensively over the last fortnight. After a start to the season that surprised many, pitting them as a side who were the real deal, they have been brought crashing back to Earth with two straight losses by heavy margins.
First it was 35-10 to the St George Illawarra Dragons, then 30-24 to the Melbourne Storm with both at home. Even though they are currently the two top sides, the Sea Eagles needed to pinch at least one win there.
Maybe the biggest difference maker for Manly ahead of this clash is the strength returning to the forward pack. Martin Taupau is back, which pushes Addin Fonua Blake back to the bench, while Nate Myles has also been named on the reserves and is an outside chance of playing.
It’s not that Manly have been soft in the forwards during their losing streak, but Taupau adds plenty to their engine room.
Despite now sitting ninth on the ladder with three victories from their seven games, there are still positives flowing. Their attack looked solid last week and Daly Cherry-Evans is in form like we haven’t seen for a few years.
If he can continue that and Manly’s defence can get back to where it started the season, there’s no reason they can’t start to push back up the ladder in the coming weeks.
Prediction
The Raiders are tough to beat at home and while Manly need a confidence-restoring win, they are going to have to wait at least another week for it.
Raiders by 10.
7:06pm
7:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:06pm
41′ – Away we go once more and it’s a deep kick-off with Fonua-Blake bringing it back. Down the right edge comes Nate Myles now and he is slow back to his feet before Jake Trbojevic takes a run. Green now kicks early and from inside 40, and that’s going to win the race, beating Jack Wighton there! 40/20.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
7:05pm
Joel Erickson said | 7:05pm
I watched the first half without the benefit of sound. What did Dylan Waker get reported for?
7:06pm
Alex L said | 7:06pm
Head slam.
7:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:04pm
40′ – Teams are back for the second half. Raiders to kick-off as the Viking Clap rings out in the background.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:51pm
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:55pm
Adam said | 6:55pm
Blake austin sure can kick a ball
6:51pm
eagleJack said | 6:51pm
And that’s where the NRL falls over. Exciting minute left on the clock. And the players just stand around and let the clock run down.
Why stop the clock from the 75th min but not the 35th?
6:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:53pm
It’s a good question, but they don’t stop the clock for drop outs in the last five do they? I’ve always been under the understanding the clock kept ticking in that situation – only before a kick-off do they stop it.
6:54pm
eagleJack said | 6:54pm
Fair point, I think you are right. But surely more action is more exciting for the fans?
7:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:04pm
Oh yeah, completely agree with you.
6:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:51pm
HALFTIME
Blake Austin uses the full drop out clock there, then sends the drop out nearly 70 metres on the fly before the tackle is made on halfway with the siren going.
Canberra hang on with some good defence and they have the lead at the break in a close one – probably a different one to how most expected it to play out.
Canberra Raiders 6
Manly Sea Eagles 2
6:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:49pm
39′ – Nate Myles brings it back from the drop out this time, shaping left before Fonua-Blake passes to Cherry-Evans at the line who then finds Walker and he puts a move on, but is taken to ground 20 out. Fonua-Blake with another strong run through the middle before they come left from Green to Winterstein, but a great tackle stops him. Green to Cherry-Evans on the right now and this time it’s Croker shutting down Wighton. Green has found the padding of the goalposts on another kick here, and the bounce is much better this time with Jake Trbojevic coming through to score.
Bunker called in. On field decision is no try and it looks like Wighton has managed to ground it first. Another drop out coming up.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:47pm
37′ – The drop out goes 60 metres on the fly and it’s Fonua-Blake bringing it back down the left-hand side. Myles back towards the middle now before Jake Trbojevic has the next. Koroisau from dummy and he finds Tom Trbojevic who is taken ten out. Fonua-Blake with another carry into the middle and on the last it’s Cherry-Evans with a grubber that will force another drop out. Good positional play from Wighton.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:45pm
36′ – The Sea Eagles then bring it away through Winterstein before Cherry Evans goes to Walker and he beats a few heading left, eventually put to ground by the scrambling defence. Back to the middle as Myles settles before Fonua Blake winds up, beats one and he is held just short of the line trying to reach out. Green turns Tom Trbojevic inside now and he looks threatening before Green grubbers on the last, but Kelly can’t get there to score. Nice kick, but still Manly can’t get a score from the fifth tackle.
Will be a drop out though.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:43pm
35′ – The Sea Eagles up to halfway through Myles now and Bateman gives away the penalty with a hand on the ball.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:43pm
34′ – Croker with the first run of this set away from his own end before Cotric comes into the middle. It’s a tough set for the Raiders this and Austin has to kick from inside the 40, Taufua taking it nicely.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2
6:42pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:42pm
33′ – The Sea Eagles come from just shy of halfway and it’s Taufua with the first. Winterstein the next on the left before a series passes takes them to Sironen on the right. Tom Trbojevic with a dummy through the middle before Green goes left to Winterstein who is taken to ground yet again. Last play and Green with a grubber, but Wighton comes up with it.
Raiders 6
Sea Eagles 2