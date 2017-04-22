Carlton to stick on rebuild course: Bolton

Is this the ugliest goal ever from Levi Casboult?

Carlton’s latest hammering won’t sway Brendon Bolton from his course to rebuild the club, the coach insists.

Instead, Bolton is urging his callow side to learn some harsh lessons from Friday night’s 90-point away loss to Port Adelaide.

“What you are seeing is what we said we were going to do a year and a half ago: we said we’re genuinely going to reset our footy club,” Bolton said.

“There’s some tough lessons to learn out but I have got no doubt those lessons will help us grow.

“We’re not going to shy away from giving our younger guys an opportunity. We said we’re going to reset the footy club and that is what we’re going to do.”

Bolton said the heavy defeat to Port would be reviewed “with absolute equilibrium”.

“We don’t get too high or too low,” he said.

“That is really important, particularly with a young group. We look at what worked, what didn’t, why and why not.

“And we have made that approach – win, lose or draw – for the last year and a half. That won’t change.”

Nor would Bolton point the finger as club leaders who copped some stick against Port, particularly captain Marc Murphy who didn’t lay a tackle in the game.

“They’re leading really well,” Bolton said.

“I’m not going to segregate our group.

“What I can tell you is our whole footy club – and it’s not about our leaders and our younger guys, we’re not going to make that divide and there is no divide – it’s about learning and growing together.”