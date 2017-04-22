Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 3 live scores, blog

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs moves to the United Center in Chicago on Saturday, as the red-hot Chicago Bulls face the struggling number 1 seed Boston Celtics. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match, starting from 9am AEST.

The Celtics find themselves in a hole early in the series and will be looking to get on the winners’ board before the series gets any worse for them than it already is. Chicago have outmatched and outsmarted the Celtics in the first two games and will look to continue that trend at home.

The Bulls have been benefiting from what appears to be a fully engaged and committed Rajon Rondo, the same Rajon Rondo who appeared to be more of a detriment to the team in the early portions of this season, Jimmy Butler has also been a big asset to the Bulls and is making the Celtics question themselves for not trying to trade for him before the deadline.

Boston have had some poor performances from a number of players, and with their leader Isaiah Thomas grieving after the loss of his sister before game one, they are lacking a true leadership role within the team. Al Horford has struggled against Robin Lopez and with the smaller Boston lineup, the Bulls have been able to feast on the rebounds.

Isaiah Thomas left game 2 and headed straight to Washington to be with his family, head coach Brad Stevens has named him for the Celtics but he may still miss the game, the Bulls have no worries with injuries so they will be at full strength again in game 3.

Can Boston turn things around away from home and take the series back to Boston for game 5, or will the Bulls heap more pressure on a team already dealing adversity and look to take a commanding 3 game lead in the series.

Prediction

With all the pressure on the Boston Celtics to not become the 6th team to lose a playoff series as the 1 seed against the 8 seed, Chicago will be coming home with one simple goal and that is to close the series out at home, with their distinct advantage on the rebounding end and Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler playing at a high level they may be very hard to beat.

Bulls to win and take a 3-0 series lead 98-93.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 9am AEST.