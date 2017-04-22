Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

Defence has been the order of the day for the Cronulla Sharks and they will be out to keep that going when they host the injury-ravaged Gold Coast Titans, who could have Jarryd Hayne back. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).

The Sharks have hit their straps as defending premiers in the last fortnight, not conceding a try during a grinding win over the Melbourne Storm, or the following domination of the Penrith Panthers.

If you’re a Sharks fan, it’s the Panthers game you want to focus on as they stifled the the attack of their opponents, putting in their own best performance of the year with the ball in hand.

After indifferent form to start the year, and looking like a side who were going to be battling for a lower spot in the eight, they have suddenly catapulted into the top four with five wins from their seven games and look like the side they were last year.

Even without Michael Ennis, Jayden Brailey is starting to stand up as the replacement and in the last fortnight at least, their pack has looked as dominant as ever.

While there are still question marks over Cronulla, the last two weeks have been as positive as it gets, with James Maloney and Chad Townsend both doing a stellar job. A stable side with no changes will also help their preparation for this clash.

On the other end of the stick, there hasn’t been a side who have worked harder for less luck than the Titans this year. While some of their stars are starting to come back into the fold, they had up to $4 million worth of talent on the sidelines against the Raiders a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, this is a result driven business and effort can only get you so far. The weight of injuries are starting to catch up with the Gold Coast, and they find themselves down the bottom of the ladder with just a single win to their name.

Last week, they held the lead into the dying seconds against the Broncos, but a charge down put paid to their hopes of a victory on what turned out to be the last play of the game.

Don’t be surprised if we get another close game here. The Sharks are defending like there is no tomorrow, but the key will be Ashley Taylor and Kane Elgey. The pair have been in strong form for the Gold Coast, and if they can both play a strong game, it will take the visitors a long way towards a victory.

Prediction

This is a gut feeling more than anything. The Sharks may not be quite as up for this one and it’s a danger game. The Titans are overdue for a win as well, with or without Hayne. Luck turns eventually.

Titans by 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 7:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.